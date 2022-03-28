ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Health agency changes COVID-19 vaccine scheduling

By Staff report
Sturgis Journal
 1 day ago

Branch Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency has redesigned the scheduling process for COVID-19 vaccine appointments during the recovery phase.

The website remains the same, www.bhsj.org/scheduling, but residents will find different options.

Starting April 1, residents will select the county in which they choose to be vaccinated and click on “Schedule an appointment." Users will be taken to the screen for registration and select the type of vaccine they desire. All available dates and times for a four-week period will be presented, and residents choose which slot is most convenient.

The remainder of the registration process is the same: name, phone number, email address and which dose. A confirmation email will be sent with the vaccine information sheet and consent for vaccine document attached.

“As we work through the recovery phase, the agency has evaluated the effectiveness of our scheduling process," said Kali Nichols, personal health & disease prevention director. "We believe this new process will streamline access for residents and support our clinical teams’ efforts to continue providing COVID-19 vaccination."

To schedule your first, second, third, booster or pediatric dose of COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.bhsj.org/scheduling.

