Gentleman Jack series two FIRST LOOK: Suranne Jones shares an intimate moment with on-screen wife Ann Walker as they set up home together in new trailer for BBC drama

 1 day ago

Suranne Jones' Anne Walker shares a tender moment with her new wife Ann Lister as she reprises her role as Britain's 'first modern lesbian' in first trailer for the second series of Gentleman Jack.

The award-winning TV period drama, created by Sally Wainwright, is returning for another eight episodes after a successful first run on BBC One in 2019.

The series, which stars Suranne, 43, as Yorkshire landowner will make its return to the channel on April 10 with new episodes premiering weekly.

The eight-part series is a Lookout Point production for the BBC, co-produced with HBO.

To mark the news, the BBC has released the first full-length trailer for series two of the dramatisation set in the 1830s based on Lister's diaries, which were part-written in a cryptic code.

Sophie Rundle is also reprising her role for the new season as she plays Suranne's on-screen lover, Ann Walker.

All eyes are on Anne and Ann as they set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple.

She's back! Suranne Jones returns for series two of hit drama Gentleman Jack as BBC release first trailer
Inside look: The 43-year-old [right] reprised her role as the 'first modern lesbian' alongside her new wife Ann Lister [Sophie Rundle left]

The BBC official synopsis teases: 'Anne Lister’s entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the brink of revolution.'

Series two will again use the real life diaries of Anne Lister and will see Gemma Whelan and Lydia Leonard return to their roles as Marian Lister and Mariana Lawton.

Gemma Jones and Timothy West will be back to play Aunt Anne and Jeremy Lister.

Sneak peak: The BBC series will make its return to the channel on April 10 with new episodes premiering weekly

They will be joined by many other returning cast members including Jodhi May, Katherine Kelly, Derek Riddell, Stephanie Cole and Peter Davison.

Amelia Bullmore, Vincent Franklin, Shaun Dooley, Rosie Cavaliero, Joe Armstrong, Anthony Flanagan and George Costigan are also set to reprise their roles.

The first series of the period drama was a hit for BBC One and iPlayer, averaging 6.8 million viewers across its eight-episode run, according to the broadcaster.

Can't wait: The first series of the period drama was a hit for BBC One and iPlayer, averaging 6.8 million viewers across its eight-episode run, according to the broadcaster

It went on to win the Royal Television Society best drama series award in 2020 and also received Bafta nominations for best drama, as well as a leading actress nod for Suranne Jones's performance.

The new series is written by Wainwright, who also acts as an executive producer alongside Jones and Faith Penhale and Will Johnston for production company Lookout Point, and Ben Irving for BBC One.

Genius: The award-winning TV show, created by Sally Wainwright, went on to win the Royal Television Society best drama series award in 2020 and also received Bafta nomination for best drama

