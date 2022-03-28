ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Lockheed Martin takes big step toward winning Canada jet race

By David Ljunggren
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OuWre_0es98dTf00
A sign at the new Lockheed Martin Manufacturing Centre of Excellence is seen at the company's headquarters in Ampthill near Bedford, Britain June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

OTTAWA, March 28 (Reuters) - Canada has picked Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) as the preferred bidder to supply 88 new fighter jets, Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi said Monday, in a clear sign the U.S. company is set to win the multibillion-dollar contract.

The move indicates Canada - under pressure to boost defense spending as the war in Ukraine rages - is closer to making a decision that has dragged out for more than a decade.

"This announcement marks another important milestone in Canada's competitive process to purchase modern fighter jets for the Royal Canadian Air Force," Tassi said.

Canada has been trying unsuccessfully for more than a decade to replace its aging F-18 fighters. The former Conservative administration said in 2010 that it would buy 65 F-35 jets but later scrapped the decision, triggering years of delays and reviews.

"The F-35 is in operational use by NORAD and NATO partners in missions around the globe. It has proven to be a mature, capable and interoperable aircraft and that is why we are moving to the finalization phase of this procurement," Defense Minister Anita Anand, speaking alongside Tassi, told reporters.

The federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will now only hold detailed talks with Lockheed Martin. Ottawa says it hopes to award the contract this year and take first deliveries in 2025.

Defense sources had long bet on the U.S. company, given Canada belongs to the consortium that developed its F-35 jet and the fact the plane is the military's first choice. Ottawa says the contract could be worth up to C$19 billion ($15.10 billion).

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with Canadian industry to deliver and sustain the F-35 for the Royal Canadian Air Force," Lockheed Martin Canada Chief Executive Lorraine Ben said in a statement.

If the negotiations for some reason fail, the government will turn to Sweden's Saab (SAABb.ST), the other contender.

"While we maintain our position that Saab presented the best offer for the Future Fighter Capability Project, we respect the decision of the government of Canada," the Swedish company said in a statement, adding that it would continue to collaborate with Canada in current and future programs.

Canada though has a long history of using U.S. military equipment and, unlike Sweden, belongs to both NATO and NORAD, the North American defense organization.

Trudeau came to power in 2015 vowing not to buy the F-35 as too expensive but has shifted his position.

The obvious alternative would have been Boeing Co (BA.N) but it fell out of favor after taking trade action against Canadian rival Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) and was excluded from the competition last December. read more

($1 = 1.2586 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and additional reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; editing by John Stonestreet, Jonathan Oatis and Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Australia is under military threat from 'full-fledged offensive bases' on Chinese artificial islands, US admiral warns - as American troops mass in Darwin and B-2 stealth bomber flies in

Australia's vast north is open to attack amid the most concerning security challenge the United States' top military commander in the region has seen in recent years. US Indo-Pacific commander Admiral John Aquilino recently flew over the South China Sea and says China has built and militarised several artificial islands.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Motley Fool

Lockheed Martin Nabs First Big Win From German Defense Spending Spree

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. A month after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a $110 billion spending spree on upgrading the country's armed forces, US defense contractor Lockheed Martin became the first big winner.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of defense contractor pure play...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Lockheed Martin Corp#Conservative#Norad#Nato#Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Nightwatch Spotted Flying Over Europe

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over the English Channel, as tensions continue to rise with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Cardinal

Electric cars are a lie

A study published in September of 2021 states people below the age of 40 will see natural disasters of unprecedented intensity and frequency. If you aren’t scared, you should be. Look around at life in the US and understand this is not normal, not sustainable, and needs to change if we want to minimize destruction and suffering in the present — let alone the future.
MADISON, WI
Reuters

Reuters

384K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy