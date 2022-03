BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - More than 5,300 lbs. of empty water bottles have been recycled through a plastic water bottle recycling program at Benton Harbor High School. Two trailers of empty water bottles have been processed and a third trailer is currently accepting empty water bottles. Caps may be left on the bottles and bottles can be crushed, but do not need to be in order to be recycled. Residents are being encouraged to take home 33-gallon, clear plastic bags from the bottle distribution site to return empty water bottles at the high school.

BENTON HARBOR, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO