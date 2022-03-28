ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Memorial Park Tunnel is open in Houston

By Dan Carson
Chron.com
Chron.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yFOmN_0es97kGR00
A new conceptual design shows what the final Memorial Park land bridge will look like once construction is complete in late 2022. Two sets of tunnels ushering traffic along Memorial Drive through the park are set to open in March and April.  (Memorial Park Conservancy)

It's still considered a construction zone, but the eastbound tunnel traveling beneath Memorial Park's new land bridge opened to traffic on Monday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fGwCo_0es97kGR00
Save up to 75% off things to do in Houston Groupon www.groupon.com Shop Now

The project is part of a long-anticipated bridging of the park's north and south sections, which have been split by Memorial Drive since the space's opening. The Memorial Park Conservancy on Monday posted video to Instagram of the first cars making the journey through the eastbound tunnel running under the new land bridge, which will add 25 acres of park space once completed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memorial Park Conservancy (@memorialparkconservancy)

The Conservancy also shared a ride-through video of the new infrastructure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memorial Park Conservancy (@memorialparkconservancy)

The tunnels are for car traffic only and feature 35-mph speed limits. Motorists are not allowed to stop in the tunnel and traffic is one-way. Overhead lighting has been installed in the tunnel to aid drivers.

Once the westbound tunnel lanes are opened for travelers—a date is projected for this May, according to officials—work crews will begin the process of tearing up the previously used portions of Memorial Drive and returning the land to nature. This transition will create 100 new acres of green space once covered with asphalt.

Spearheaded by architectural firm Nelson Byrd Woltz and buoyed by a $70 million donation from the Kinder Foundation, plans to connect Memorial Park's northern and southern regions began as a "long-range plan" commissioned by the Houston Parks and Recreation Department in 2014 . Further work on the land bridge over the summer will see the addition of new bike paths and dozens of acres of prairie to the park.

More Transportation

- Here's how to get Houston's blue tiles in front of your home

- Proposed Houston bike path near Herman Park to fill gap

- 11th Street road diet, bike lanes will move forward as planned

- Proposed Houston bike path near Herman Park to fill gap in network

For the latest and best from Chron, sign up for our daily newsletter here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Chron.com
Chron.com

1K+

Followers

335

Posts

130K+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Traffic
Houston, TX
Government
Local
Texas Traffic
107-3 KISS-FM

Some Texas Travelers Say That This Buc-ee’s Location Is Pretty Bad

I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tunnels#Parks And Recreation#Park Land#Infrastructure#North And South#Uban Construction#Instagram A
CBS Austin

Round Rock tornado ravages shopping center, neighborhood

ROUND ROCK, Texas — While Central Texans heeded shelter-in-place warnings during storms that produced tornados on Monday, some people in those shelters still came face-to-face with the destructive funnel clouds. The tornado tore across I-35 in Round Rock during rush hour traffic, destroying some businesses in the shopping centers...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Houston

People love reading about billionaires, so I thought today we would look at the five richest people in Houston. Not only how they made their money, but how they have helped the city and people of Houston with their wealth.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
SFGate

In Photos: Stamford honors K9 dogs at Veterans Memorial Park

STAMFORD — The Stamford Veterans Park Partnership held an event Sunday in Veterans Memorial Park recognizing National K9 Veterans Day. The afternoon event included a question-and-answer session with Stamford Police Department K9 Unit trainer and supervisor Sgt. Seth O’Brien as well as K9 demonstrations.
STAMFORD, CT
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
335
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy