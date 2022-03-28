Memorial Park Tunnel is open in Houston

A new conceptual design shows what the final Memorial Park land bridge will look like once construction is complete in late 2022. Two sets of tunnels ushering traffic along Memorial Drive through the park are set to open in March and April. (Memorial Park Conservancy)

It's still considered a construction zone, but the eastbound tunnel traveling beneath Memorial Park's new land bridge opened to traffic on Monday morning.

The project is part of a long-anticipated bridging of the park's north and south sections, which have been split by Memorial Drive since the space's opening. The Memorial Park Conservancy on Monday posted video to Instagram of the first cars making the journey through the eastbound tunnel running under the new land bridge, which will add 25 acres of park space once completed.

The Conservancy also shared a ride-through video of the new infrastructure.

The tunnels are for car traffic only and feature 35-mph speed limits. Motorists are not allowed to stop in the tunnel and traffic is one-way. Overhead lighting has been installed in the tunnel to aid drivers.

Once the westbound tunnel lanes are opened for travelers—a date is projected for this May, according to officials—work crews will begin the process of tearing up the previously used portions of Memorial Drive and returning the land to nature. This transition will create 100 new acres of green space once covered with asphalt.

Spearheaded by architectural firm Nelson Byrd Woltz and buoyed by a $70 million donation from the Kinder Foundation, plans to connect Memorial Park's northern and southern regions began as a "long-range plan" commissioned by the Houston Parks and Recreation Department in 2014 . Further work on the land bridge over the summer will see the addition of new bike paths and dozens of acres of prairie to the park.

