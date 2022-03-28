2022 Chevy Camaro Gets Limited Heated And Ventilated Seat Availability

The Heated Steering Wheel (RPO code KI3) has returned to the order books for the 2022 Chevy Tahoe and 2022 Chevy Suburban full-size SUVs, GM Authority can confirm. The Heated Steering Wheel option for the 2022 Chevy Tahoe and 2022 Chevy Suburban had been under supply constraint due to the global semiconductor chip shortage from the December 6th, 2021 production date, as GM Authority reported previously. GM has now re-added the Heated Steering Wheel to the vehicle’s order books, so all Tahoe and Suburban units that come equipped with this component will be built with it again as of March 27th, 2022. The Heated Steering Wheel is part of the optional Luxury Package (RPO WPL) for the Tahoe and Suburban, which is available for the LT, RST and Z71 trim levels, and is standard on the Premier and High Country trims.

CARS ・ 6 HOURS AGO