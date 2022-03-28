ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Surviving Family Vacations

wspa.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVacations are great and they can also be terrible when the...

www.wspa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

Help! My Mother-In-Law Made Me Cancel the Coolest Part of My Wedding Weekend.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m planning a wedding and trying very hard not to be a bridezilla or lose perspective—but I’m afraid I have. My future MIL is hosting a rehearsal dinner for which we are very appreciative. I also want to host a welcome event in the evening (at my expense) and had found a fun venue I was excited about hosting guests. Logistically, this would mean ending the dinner no later than 8 p.m.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
tripsavvy.com

Two Single Moms, Four Kids, and a Trip to Oahu Made for the Perfect Family Vacation

We’re dedicating our March features to family travel. Read on for insightful guides to the best road trips for different ages, the best hotels with amenities for children, and the changing face of family trip planning, as well as inspiring stories of traveling with a newborn, family travel post-divorce, the lowdown on family campground culture, and more.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Vacations#North Main Counseling
MotorBiscuit

10 Things You Never Tell a Car Salesman

Car salesmen are trying to clean up their comic book villain image, but they still know more tricks. One of them is gauging the prospective buyer’s interests. Even when “playing it cool” prospective buyers can unintentionally tip their hand, giving the salesman an opening on how to play you. In that vein, here are the 10 things you don’t want to utter when negotiating with your car salesman.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Slate

Help! My Mother-in-Law Is Trashing the Name I Swore to Give My Daughter.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. I lost my best friends in a car accident when I was 19. We had literally known each other since we were in diapers. We had all these plans: travel, college, careers, and kids. All that was cut short by some a-hole who ran a red light. Since then, I vowed that if I had a daughter, I would name her after them. I am married with a son. My husband’s family has a tradition of using the grandparents’ names, especially the boys. I didn’t have a problem with this, but I am pregnant with a girl now. I have spoken at length with my husband over the years about wanting to honor my old friends. He also agreed and said he understood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tracey Folly

My parents refused to help me keep my house after my divorce

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Under the circumstances, I can't say I blame them. My husband and I didn't have any children. We didn't have any money. All we had was a single-family house in a pleasant neighborhood and a hefty mortgage to go with it. We didn't even have any equity in the home.
Gillian Sisley

Bride Refuses to Lend Wedding Dress to Sister-in-Law

What sort of ask is too big, even when it comes from a bride?. The wedding industry brings in an astounding $60 billion a year in the US. Weddings are extravagant affairs, and they have a lot of emotion, expectations, and hopes wrapped up in them. The problem is, these big dreams for the perfect wedding can create conflict between loved ones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy