Florida’s DeSantis signs ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

By John Ferrannini
 1 day ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (KRON) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) signed a bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in elementary schools into law midday Monday.

The bill, which some have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, has ignited a national firestorm from critics who say it is discriminatory and anti-free speech.

Oscars hosts take aim at McConnell, Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Defenders of the effort say it’s an attempt to restore the rights of parents.

The bill bans any “classroom instruction by school personnel … on sexual orientation or gender identity” through the third grade.

It also bans discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity if they are “not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

Parents would be allowed to sue districts if they believe the law is not being complied with.

DeSantis is widely considered a potential 2024 Republican nominee for U.S. president.

The Walt Disney Co., which runs The Walt Disney World Resort in the Sunshine State, took a lot of heat for not being more outspoken when the legislation was first introduced, stated in a tweet that the bill “should never have passed and should never have been signed into law.”

“We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country,” the company stated.

