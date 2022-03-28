ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Hejaz Shrine Circus This Week

wspa.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hejaz Shrine Circus is back with great family...

www.wspa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sioux City Journal

70th Annual Abu Bekr Shrine Circus is April 7-10

SIOUX CITY -- After a two-year hiatus, the Abu Bekr Shrine Circus is returning to Sioux City. The Abu Bekr Shriners will present their 70th annual Shrine Circus, April 7-10, at the Tyson Events Center. There will be six performances: 7 p.m. April 7, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. April...
SIOUX CITY, IA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Teddy Jack Set to perform at the Shrine

TULSA, Okla. — Teddy Jack — the son of legendary artist Leon Russell — is set to perform at the Shrine on April 1, 2022. This performance is just one day before his fathers actual birthday April 2. On the same day as his performance, Jack is...
TULSA, OK
WNDU

Nitro Circus heading to Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For nearly two decades, Nitro Circus has been defined by, “the good, the bad, and the rad.” Now, they are slated to bring their North American death-defying stunt show to South Bend. The extreme sports group will kick off their new their new...
SOUTH BEND, IN
KTSM

Theater and circus in “The Slammer”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Slammer is a combination of theater, cabaret and acrobatics all under a circus tent that is more suitable for adults. Cirque Italia is the same company that brought Paranormal Cirque during Halloween time last year and now they’re coming out with another show set in a prison. “The slammer […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy