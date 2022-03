The St. Louis Cardinals signed Albert Pujols, future Hall of Famer and team legend, to a short-term deal on Sunday night. Yadier Molina is excited to see him. Pujols’ reunion was far from guaranteed as of just a few weeks ago, with both sides at a stalemate. Yet, the Cardinals legend has an urge to play well into his age-42 season, and return to the club he’s most known for.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO