Fullerton, CA

Person Hit, Killed by Amtrak Train in Fullerton

By City News Service
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

FULLERTON (CNS) - A person was fatally struck by an Amtrak train today in Fullerton.

The person, described only as a male, was fatally injured about 6:30 a.m. at Commonwealth Avenue and Brookhurst Road, the Fullerton Police Department reported. Information on his identity was not immediately available.

No injuries were reported on the northbound Amtrak train, which was carrying 89 passengers and five crew members, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the fatality was urged to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS, or use the website www.occrimestoppers.org.

