Governor Signs 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Into Law

By Al Lewis
 1 day ago

The controversial "Parental Rights in Education Bill" also known as "Don't Say Gay" officially signed into law.

Saying he doesn't care what the critics think, Governor Ron DeSantis signs the law limiting discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. DeSantis says those against it probably haven't even read it.

DeSantis stopping in Spring Hill said, "In the state of Florida, parents have fundamental role in the education, healthcare, and wellbeing of their child. We will not move from that."

He says the bill reinforces parents’ right to control the upbringing of their children.

Disney employees staged a walk out in protest of the bill and the bill was a target of jokes at last night's Oscars.

Candidate for Governor Charlie Crist opposes the legislation.

Comments / 9

No reparations!!!!
1d ago

The bill is NOT, " don't say gay" bill. The bill prohibits far-left extremist woke teachers from indoctrinating kids into the woke agenda and keeps far-left extremist woke teachers from introducing drag queens to elementary kids. This has happened in new York, California and Washington.

Reply(2)
3
golden
1d ago

the law bans the teaching of sexual content to kids from kindergarten to third grade.... WHY would anyone teach that content to kids that little???

Reply(2)
2
