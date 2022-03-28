Governor Signs 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Into Law

The controversial "Parental Rights in Education Bill" also known as "Don't Say Gay" officially signed into law.

Saying he doesn't care what the critics think, Governor Ron DeSantis signs the law limiting discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. DeSantis says those against it probably haven't even read it.

DeSantis stopping in Spring Hill said, "In the state of Florida, parents have fundamental role in the education, healthcare, and wellbeing of their child. We will not move from that."

He says the bill reinforces parents’ right to control the upbringing of their children.

Disney employees staged a walk out in protest of the bill and the bill was a target of jokes at last night's Oscars.

Candidate for Governor Charlie Crist opposes the legislation.