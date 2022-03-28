ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daly City, CA

VIDEO: 85-year-old attacked in front of California home

By Nexstar Media Wire, Gayle Ong
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XNLJT_0es96RTj00

DALY CITY, Calif. ( KRON ) — Security camera video shows an 85-year-old being attacked right in front of his home in Daly City, California.

Salomon Hernandez was working on his front lawn when he was attacked by the stranger.

“I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why,” Hernandez said. “He come around and he kicked me and he ran …”

Surveillance video captured the incident around 5:30 p.m. Friday at his house.

“He could have broken his hip, ribs or worse, his head,” said Hernandez’s daughter, Diana Cruz.

19 people experiencing homelessness arrested at DIA

Cruz called 911.

“Everybody saw the video, how the person just came and hit him really hard and then ran away,” Cruz said. “Why we don’t know if it’s a hate crime? Is it a hate crime against elderly?”

Daly City Police are investigating. A spokesperson with the department said officers have gone door to door throughout the neighborhood trying to find additional video of the suspect.

Hernandez suffered injuries to his arms, back, and knee.

He said a similar incident happened to him in 2020 when he was attacked outside his home.

“I don’t know why. That’s what I want to know. Who is this guy? Why did he want to put me in bed for the rest of my life,” Hernandez said.

The family is asking anyone who recognizes the person in the video to contact police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Body Encased In Concrete Discovered In Home In Luxury Hawaiian Neighborhood

Authorities in Hawaii announced that two men suspected of killing a man and encasing his body in concrete were arrested in California. Officers with the Honolulu Police Department made the discovery while investigating the disappearance of a 73-year-old Gary L. Ruby. They entered a home in the Hawaii Loa Ridge...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daly City, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Daly City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Washington Post

Father fatally shoots 4, including his 3 daughters, in Sacramento church before killing himself, authorities say

A father fatally shot his three daughters and one other person before killing himself in a Sacramento church Monday, law enforcement officials said. The girls were 9, 10 and 13, authorities told reporters. The fourth victim was supervising the 39-year-old father’s visit with his daughters, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones confirmed. It is unclear whether the person was a social worker or affiliated with the church.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Hate Crime#Security Camera#City Police#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Mail

Professional South American burglary gang is filmed EMPTYING luxury California homes after carrying out similar raids across East Coast, Indiana and Texas before flying home

Gangs of South American 'crime tourists' are being blamed for at least two home burglaries in California this week - as well as similar raids across the country in recent months, including sprees in Indiana, Texas, New York, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The criminals target wealthy neighborhoods...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Suspect in fatal shoving of 87-year-old woman hid at LI parents’ home after attack: prosecutors

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — After she allegedly fatally pushed an 87-year-old vocal coach, the suspect deleted her social media, took down her wedding website and fled to her parents’ Long Island home, prosecutors said Tuesday. Lauren Pazienza, who was arraigned on charges of manslaughter and assault, eventually turned herself in. In the days after the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
Miami Herald

‘Mummified’ body found in wall by construction crew at CA convention center, cops say

Construction workers knocked down a wall at an old convention center — and discovered a “mummified” body, California deputies told news outlets. Workers found the body at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told KCRA. It looked like it had been in the wall for “many years,” Sgt. Ray Kelly told The Chronicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Child's body found in Merced during search for missing girl

A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl, authorities said.Investigators discovered the body Friday while serving a search warrant at a home in Merced, the city's police department said in a statement. They were acting on a tip from police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Hayward, which received a missing person report on Tuesday from relatives of Sophia Mason.The family members said they had not had contact with Sophia since December, and that she was known to stay at different locations between Hayward and Southern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Las Cruces Sun-News

84-year-old Las Cruces woman hospitalized after dog attack

LAS CRUCES - An 84-year-old woman was taken to an El Paso hospital Wednesday evening after police say she was mauled by two dogs. Frank Torres, a Las Cruces Police Department Detective, said that the woman was attacked on the 1200 block of 2nd Street sometime before 7 p.m. Torres said the woman suffered severe bites in both arms during the attack.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Eyewitness News

61-year-old woman attacked, robbed in Hamden parking lot

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) – A 61-year-old woman was robbed in the Hamden Plaza parking lot on 2100 Dixwell Avenue. The attack happened earlier today, November 1, at around 5p.m. She was knocked down to the ground from behind and her pocketbook was forcibly grabbed from her. The woman had...
HAMDEN, CT
The Independent

Manhunt for driver of speeding Tesla that launched 50 feet in the air before crashing into cars in LA

A manhunt has been launched for the driver of a Tesla caught on viral video speeding and flying 50 feet into the air before crashing into parked cars at an intersection in Los Angeles.The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said the incident occurred at the intersection of Baxter Street and Alvarado Street on Saturday.The Tesla car, a black S-BLM, was being operated by a rental driver to perform the stunt.The police said the car crashed into several trash cans and two parked vehicles as the stunt went wrong.It was being performed at a meet-up of Tesla users, Fox 11...
ACCIDENTS
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy