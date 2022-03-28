Tampa mom found dead, car still missing

PASCO COUNTY, Fla, ( WFLA ) — Investigators are looking for a key piece of evidence in their investigation into the death of a 27-year-old Tampa mother.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said they discovered Teneisha Griffith’s body on Thursday near Lacoochee Claysink Road and State Road 575.

They said Griffith was last seen driving the 2008 white Nissan Altima in South Tampa on March 19. The vehicle, which has the Florida tag QSBE04, is still missing.

Griffith’s loved ones spoke to 8 On Your Side last week, shortly after news of her death broke.

Her mother, Maria Navarro-Thomas says the family became worried when Griffith’s daughter couldn’t get a hold of her.

“She said ‘grandma I’m calling my mom but she’s not answer’ and I said ‘she’ll answer’ and she said Sunday ‘my mom is still not answer’,” Navarro- Thomas said. “She would call her daughter every day.”

Navarro-Thomas said the family reported Griffith missing to the Tampa Police Department on Monday, March 21.

She said she hopes someone will come forward with information about what happened to her youngest daughter.

“She was funny, loving, a great sense of humor, she would come to my house every Sunday for dinner,” Navarro-Thomas said. “She loved her family and her family loved her.”

Detectives want to speak with anyone with information about where Griffith was and who she was with between the evening of March 19 and the afternoon of March 24.

To report a tip and remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.

You can also send in information to the sheriff’s office online at PascoSheriff.com/tips or by calling the tips line at 1-800-706-2488.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.