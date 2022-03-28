Mental health professionals notice increased need for services in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The need for mental health care has increased in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Counselor with Family Services Center , Kim Crawford, explains the trend.

“The need is really high and it has been increasingly high over the past couple of years because of the pandemic and it hasn’t decreased at all and I think if anything the need has gotten probably higher,” Crawford said.

Family Services Center is located in Huntsville and is a United Way partner. Its mission is to provide a family-focused holistic approach to empowerment and self-sufficiency in an effort to decrease multi-generational poverty while creating healthier families and stronger communities.

FCS offers many different types of mental healthcare and assistance, including individual, family and marriage counseling. There is also counseling available for children. In addition to that there are housing and financial empowerment services.

Family Services Center offers classes, including domestic violence classes for both men and women, anger management and parenting classes.

FCS takes insurance, as well as private pay, and a sliding fee scale. For a full list of services, visit the Family Services Center website.

