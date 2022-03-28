The Wellmark Foundation and Drake University fund six scholarships to John Dee Bright College to show appreciation to health care workers
Employees and dependents at Broadlawns Medical Center, MercyOne Des Moines and UnityPoint Health – Des Moines are eligible. The Wellmark Foundation and Drake University announced today two employees or their dependents from each of three of central Iowa’s health systems will receive scholarships to attend John Dee Bright College at Drake...news.drake.edu
