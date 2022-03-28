Gas prices mostly stable despite decrease in demand
By Record Herald
Record-Herald
1 day ago
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is two cents lower this week at $4.018 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $4.018. The average price in Washington Court House: $3.930. Average price during...
Misleading graphics shared on Facebook are falsely claiming that gas prices in the United States are “skyrocketing” because President Joe Biden “shut down” U.S. oil production. This is flatly untrue. The U.S. produced roughly the same amount of oil in 2021 as in 2020, despite what...
Gas prices have been through the roof lately due to Russia’s attack against Ukraine. So, which states have the cheapest gas prices at this time?. Gas prices are on the rise due to conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The national average gas price on March 8 rose to $4.173.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Tuesday, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline broke a 14-year record in the U.S., according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), as the national average gas price soared past its previous peak of $4.144 per gallon, set in July 2008, and continued rising to hit $4.318 per gallon on Thursday.
When a news anchor confronted Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm about high gasoline prices and asked about the Biden administration’s plan to increase oil production in America, she burst into laughter. “That is hilarious,” she said. It was early November 2021, and gas prices were averaging $3.39 nationally....
California's drivers know that gas in the Golden State is much more expensive than the rest of the nation. Fox News' correspondent Matt Finn shared on Twitter that diesel gas reached almost $7 per gallon at one station in Los Angeles. According to the American Automobile Association, AAA, the nationwide...
Gas prices fell again Tuesday as the price of oil dropped below $100 a barrel. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline slipped to $4.316 as of Tuesday, as oil prices retreated, according to AAA. On Friday, prices hit a record high of $4.33 per gallon. Oil closed at $96.44 per barrel.
SKY high gas prices look to be here for a while - but you can cut costs by fuelling on a certain of the week. As Russia's invasion of Ukraine presses on, crude prices keep going up. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas was $4.25...
The price of gas is still at or near record highs, and the reasons for that remain the subject of intense international debate. In early March, not long after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the average price of gas broke previous record highs. Crude oil prices also neared all-time highs, but did not break records.
The price of oil suffered steep losses last week, enabling the price of gasoline to back off from record highs. The state average price for gasoline is on a nine-day streak of declines, dropping a total of 20 cents per gallon. On Sunday, drivers in Florida paid an average price of $4.18 per gallon, down from $4.35 a gallon at the start of last week and below the national average of $4.23 a gallon.
In one week, the average price for a gallon of gas in Alabama dropped eight cents to $4.08 a gallon. Now people are left asking one question: Is this a trend we'll continue to see?. “It’s possible but I think the most likely scenario right now is that we just...
U.S. gas prices dropped by a penny overnight with the average cost of a gallon of gasoline now standing at $4.242 as lawmakers around the country attempt to ease the pain at the pump. The previous high was set on March 11 when a gallon of gasoline in the United...
(Reuters) -U.S. energy firms this week reduced the number of oil rigs active in the United States even as crude prices continued to trade over $100 a barrel after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stoked global energy supply concerns. That was the second decline for the oil rig count in...
It’s not your imagination: The huge spike in gas prices over the last few weeks has been historic. The average price of regular gas around the country climbed from $3.53 per gallon on February 21 to $4.32 on March 14. That's a 22% jump, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), representing the fastest rate for rising gas prices over a three-week span since the agency began tracking this data in 1990.
rising gas prices, rising electric car salesPrecious Madubuike/Unsplash. From 2020 gas prices have seen drastic changes. An article on Alive, a news website, explains the fluctuation of gas prices. According to that article, gas prices were just over $1 during the lockdown caused by the pandemic. When the demand for gas increased, prices slowly began to rise. In May 2021, Colonial Pipeline suffered a ransomware attack which put the national average at $2.96. However, weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, The United States placed sanctions against Russia, gas Prices saw a dramatic increase, reaching $6 per gallon in some states. Additionally, the high prices are due to oil firms in The United States and other countries resisting over-production.
Georgia gas prices continue to rise at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $4.29 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 32 cents more than a week ago, 96 cents more than last month and $1.61 more than this time last year.
Gas prices have reached peaks never seen before, but that’s not the case for oil. The record high gas price was reached in the U.S. with a national average of $4.43 per gallon. The average price of a gallon of gas in San Diego County is $5.76. Gas prices...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – After cresting above $123 per barrel shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of crude oil has gradually fallen below $100 per barrel. If this trend holds, it may reduce some of the extreme upward price pressure consumers have found at the pumps, but not all, AAA Oregon/Idaho said Tuesday.
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – AAA Texas said on Mar. 17 that the statewide gas price average in Texas had fallen to $3.96 per gallon, a drop of $0.04 since last week.
Drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $4.16 per gallon, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $3.67 per gallon. Texas is still well below the national average of $4.29, which itself is $0.03 cheaper than it was a week ago.
The pause in spiking pump prices is welcome news to Texans, but the relief may only be temporary. Volatility in the gas and oil market...
