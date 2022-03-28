ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister Meets With White House To Discuss Education Post-Pandemic

By Alex Cameron
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ato7U_0es95SFp00

Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister is meeting with education leaders from the Biden administration and other states, discussing the most effective and efficient ways to close learning gaps caused by the pandemic and, more generally, charting the best course forward for public education.

Congress allocated hundreds of billions of dollars in three separate COVID relief packages, specifically to address the needs of schools and their students related to the pandemic. Oklahoma received approximately $2.3 billion.

"There’s a great amount of federal funds that have been given by Congress to education in all the states," Superintendent Hofmeister said Monday in an interview, "and now is the time where we want to see effective use of those funds in closing learning gaps, but also reimagining education."

Hofmeister, who is running for governor, said with the federal funding that's available and the better understanding of the education system's shortcomings -- laid bare by the pandemic -- education leaders have, "a once-in-a-generation opportunity to, not only put new paint on education, but really work at shoring up the foundation."

In Oklahoma, she believes, that process begins with solving the state's teacher shortage, which was bad enough before the pandemic and now only worse.

"Our children need to have reading specialists, they need to have librarians, school counselors -- all of these important team members to support student learning," Hofmeister explained, "and instead teachers were bearing more and more of that load."

In an effort to shift some of the load away from teachers, as well as to improve student outcomes, the State Department of Education last summer launched the Oklahoma School Counselor Corps, to make it possible for more schools to hire counselors.

"This is why Oklahoma is being recognized on a national stage for our School Counselor Corps, our focus on mental health supports for children," Hofmeister said.

OSDE provided $35.7 million from its portion of the various COVID-19 relief bills passed by Congress in the form of grants to 181 school districts across the state to hire school counselors and school-based mental health professionals.

The program has been praised by the Council of Chief State School Officials (CCSSO). Hofmeister said President Biden's Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardonas, has generally encouraged the hiring of more counselors.

"We can’t lose children, we have got to have the manpower to make those connections, knock doors, find those children who have not re-engaged," Hofmeister stated, "and make sure they have the credits they need to graduate."

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Teachers speak out as Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill heads to DeSantis' desk

NEW YORK — Teachers in Florida and around the country are speaking out as the state's “Don’t Say Gay” bill heads to the governor's desk. The controversial bill bans discussion “on sexual orientation or gender identity” in Florida's K-3 classrooms. Officially known as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill (HB 1557), it is scheduled to go into effect on July 1, if Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has indicated his support for the bill, signs it into state law.
FLORIDA STATE
The 74

Biden: Parents Should Insist Schools Use Relief Funds to Confront Learning Loss

President Biden is challenging America’s parents to be more vigilant in tracking how their schools are spending COVID relief funds, with the expectation that those dollars go directly to efforts to help students catch up academically.  During Tuesday’s State of the Union address, the president turned his attention to the American Rescue Plan and said […]
EDUCATION
The 74

Many Students Went Missing During COVID. How Schools Can Now Address Absenteeism

For years, schools have drilled into parents that attendance is an important factor in student achievement. But amid the 2021-22 school year’s rocky trajectory, marked by staff shortages, quarantines, and political battles over health measures, the focus on rewarding attendance has resulted in confused, exasperated families. Chronic absenteeism, defined as missing more than 10 percent […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Post

Biden accuses Texas Gov. Abbott of ‘government overreach at its worst’ for investigating parents of children transitioning genders

President Biden said Wednesday night that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is carrying out “a cynical and dangerous campaign” by directing state officials to investigate families for child abuse if they allow their children to medically transition genders. “This is government overreach at its worst,” Biden said in...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
CNET

Child Tax Credit: White House Shows State-by-State Impact on Families

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The monthly child tax credit payments sent out in the second half of 2021 lowered the number of children living in poverty by 40%. With that demise, the number of children in poverty has significantly risen this year.
INCOME TAX
Seattle Times

Group sues Oklahoma governor over birth certificate order

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A national civil rights group sued Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday over his decision to prohibit the state from issuing birth certificates listing a nonbinary option or allowing transgender people to change their gender designation. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joy Hofmeister
The Independent

‘Another stain in the history of Florida’: ‘Don’t Say Gay’ passes state legislature, will be signed into law

Florida’s Republican-controlled state legislature has passed a widely criticised measure that opponents argue will chill discussion of LGBT+ people and issues and stigmatise LGBT+ children and families by banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.Following more than six hours of debate, a bill named “Don’t Say Gay” by its opponents passed the state Senate by a vote of 22-17 on 8 March. Two Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the bill.Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into law.The “Parental Rights in Education” bill prohibits instruction of “sexual orientation or gender identity” from kindergarten through...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Teachers are under fire in increasingly bizarre ways

This is hardly the first time in our history that a conservative backlash to social change has centered on schools. But this one is intense, and after starting with a manufactured panic over critical race theory, it has expanded its targets to include discussions of sexuality, gender identity and other things that might make certain kids feel “uncomfortable” — or at least, make their parents feel uncomfortable.
EDUCATION
The Independent

US education secretary warns Florida must follow civil rights law after passage of ‘hateful’ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has condemned a Florida bill that opponents warn will have a chilling effect on LGBT+ students and families as well as classroom lessons on LGBT+ people and events.In a statement following the Republican-controlled state legislature’s passage of what critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill on 8 March, Mr Cardona warned the state that it must follow federal civil rights law, including provisions that bar discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.The bill, set to be signed into law by GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
The Gadsden Times

State superintendent Mackey sees education moving to 'career-based' path

OXFORD — Alabama State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey says events like Worlds of Work are essential as education moves into a more “career-based” direction. Mackey was keynote speaker for a VIP breakfast held during East Alabama Works’ annual career expo, which was held in person for the first time in two years after being canceled in 2020 and relegated to virtual status in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

Oklahoma lawmakers taking a conservative approach to budget despite windfall

(The Center Square) – Oklahoma lawmakers said they have a record $10.4 billion to budget for fiscal year 2023, but they plan to take a conservative approach. About $1.3 billion come from one-time funds or cash reserves from the previous fiscal year, said Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, who serves as the Senate Appropriations Committee chair. He said that money would be used best for one-time investments or put into savings and not ongoing expenses.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Romesentinel.com

Lowville board of education discusses 2022-23 budget development at regular meeting

LOWVILLE — Last Monday, the Lowville Academy & Central School District Board of Education held a general monthly meeting. Among the topics discussed was the 2022-2023 budget development. Two parts of the proposed budget were reviewed: general support and pupil transportation. General support included central services and special items. Central services involved the awarding of bids/contracts. Special items concerned requests from the regional BOCES.
LOWVILLE, NY
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
785K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy