ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

10 Furniture Ideas For A Minimalist-Inspired Home

By Alexandra Rodriguez
House Digest
House Digest
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're looking for some inspiration to make your home look more minimalistic, these images are sure to get your gears moving toward having...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

The Best Target Furniture, From $130 to $500

There’s nothing we love more than an elegant, luxurious-looking piece of furniture. Unfortunately, our wallets couldn’t care less about transforming our living rooms into a Newstalgia-style oasis. Luckily, Target is hiding some seriously sophisticated pieces—and they’re all under $500. See below for 11 furniture pieces that are just as au courant as they are affordable.
SHOPPING
Real Simple

This Hidden Amazon Storefront Is Filled With Outdoor Decor and Furniture for a Cozy Backyard

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Feeling like your backyard patio is lacking personality? Then it's definitely time for a refresh ahead of spring. Whether you're in need of updated patio furniture, outdoor entertainment essentials for the family, or just a few decorative items to make your space feel like a tropical resort, Amazon is the best place to shop affordable finds that fit your style. In fact, there's a hidden storefront dedicated to making your patio feel like a relaxing escape.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Bar Stools#Minimalist#Art#Coffee Tables
Real Simple

This Hidden Section of Amazon Has Earthy Southwestern Home Decor With a Modern Twist

When you think of Southwestern home decor, natural wood furniture, metal accents, earth-tone ceramics, and textured textiles come to mind. Derived from Indigenous, Spanish, and American Western influences, this home decor style has been a desert favorite for decades. Right now, you can find modern hybrid Southwestern home goods mixed with other styles, like mid-century modern, farmhouse, and bohemian. Whether you want to go all in or just sprinkle the style throughout your home, you can shop its signature features right from Amazon. In fact, the retailer has a secret storefront that helps you shop the Southwest modern style room by room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $300 Renter-Friendly Kitchen Redo Has a “Jaw-Dropping” DIY Floor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are plenty of beautiful kitchen redos out there, but it can be discouraging as a renter — or simply someone with a tight budget — to know that it often takes a lot of money and time to make major changes in the kitchen. Tile, plumbing, and appliances have a high price tag — and in a rental space, they can’t really be changed.
INTERIOR DESIGN
BHG

10 Ways to Incorporate the Sage Green Color Trend Into Your Home

If you've been seeing sage green everywhere in home stores, Pinterest boards, Instagram, and magazines, you're not alone. Several paint companies have named light, earthy green hue as their color of the year in 2022—giving us the restorative, nature-inspired home decor trend many need after two years of living through a pandemic. Since color experts draw trends from global influences, fashion trends, and societal interests, it's no surprise that organic colors are gaining the attention of consumers during this period of stress and uncertainty.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
yankodesign.com

This tiny home is built from three shipping containers for a scaled-down lifestyle

This tiny home in Wattle Bank, Australia is formed by three 20′ shipping containers and inspired by the recent trend to downsize our lifestyles. While downsizing our lifestyle requires letting go of many luxury comforts, it also makes room for simpler life pleasures. Sure, getting rid of the pool might hurt a little, but more green space allows for more plant cultivation and harvesting. For one Australian couple, Amy Plank and Richard Vaughan, downsizing meant disbanding from domestic duties for the freedom to surf, garden, and enjoy nature whenever and however they like. Hoping to make their dream of a downsized, sustainable lifestyle a new reality, Plank and Vaughan found the freedom they hoped for in shipping container architecture. Merging three shipping containers together to form a 530-square-foot tiny home, Plank’s and Vaughan’s Wattle Bank home fits the bill.
WORLD
Bella White

Easy DIY Shower Backsplash Ideas for a Bathroom Remarkable Remodel

When you think of shower backsplash or shower wall tiles what comes to mind? Like most people, you probably think of the dull shower wall tiles found in most homes. Probably not something luxurious, right? But what if we told you that there was a new trend in shower tiles that was both stylish and unique? Well, the vinyl shower backsplash is changing all of that. This new trend combines modern design and affordability so anyone can afford the luxury.
yankodesign.com

bold is a foldable legless chair concept that will have you rocking on the floor

Everyone needs a place to sit down once in a while, but not every place has a dedicated seat or chair. Some might have simple raised structures that force you to precariously perch your behind on a surface, while others just have a flat floor to work with. You can always bring your own stool or sit anywhere on the floor, but that often poses problems for your back. This design concept tries to make a bold statement on portability and lumbar support but leaves the door open for questions about its ergonomics and comfort.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

This Amazon Storefront Breaks Down Living Room Decorating in 8 Easy Steps

If you're feeling like you're in a living room decorating rut, it's probably time for a simple refresh that'll instantly elevate your space. Whether you're looking to upgrade your furniture or add some decor to make the room feel complete, there's no easier place to shop than Amazon. Case in point, the retailer has a hidden storefront designed to help you create the perfect living room in eight easy steps.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Click2Houston.com

A meditation in white: $1.4 M Braeswood home on the market a minimalist nirvana

Listed for $1,377,500, the traditional 1938 home is nestled on a shaded lot in Houston’s Braeswood neighborhood, an architecturally significant enclave known for its many Tudor, colonial revival and mid-century modern homes. The Texas Medical Center, Museum District, Hermann Park, Houston Zoo, Rice Village, and NRG Center complex are...
HOUSTON, TX
WPRI

The Rhode Home: Kids furniture, Wickford Art Festival

Tuesday morning in “The Rhode Home”, we caught up with Brian C. O’Malley of the Wickford Art Festival and NIROPE, Ron and Pete Cardi from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com...
VISUAL ART
Apartment Therapy

Thanks to Repairs and Renos, This Midwest Family Farmhouse Got a New Life

Are you facing your first-ever home repair or maintenance project and not sure how to begin (or keep going after that)? Make your way through our starter pack. This content was created independently by our editorial team and generously underwritten by the Toyota Corolla Cross. Name: Jessica Youngquist and boyfriend,...
HOME & GARDEN
Chicago Parents

At-Home Date Night Ideas for Parents

As much as we want to enjoy date nights, sometimes it’s impossible to just find the time to go out as a parent. That doesn’t mean you have to stop focusing on one-on-one time in your relationship!. Whether you’re too tired to go out or want to skip...
CHICAGO, IL
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy