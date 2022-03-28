Celtics holding Jaylen Brown (knee) out Monday versus Raptors

Two of the hottest teams in basketball are set to square off Monday night. The Boston Celtics travel up North to take on the Toronto Raptors in an Eastern Conference showdown. The Celtics own the top spot in the East at 47-28 and have been on fire of late, winning nine of their last 10 games. The Raptors will be a tough competition for the C’s however, as Toronto has won eight of its last 10. The Celtics were hit with a brutal injury report on Monday, bringing up the question, is Jayson Tatum playing vs Raptors?

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO