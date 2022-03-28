ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics holding Jaylen Brown (knee) out Monday versus Raptors

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (knee) has been ruled out for Monday versus the Toronto Raptors. The Celtics have ruled out Brown, Jayson Tatum (knee), and Al...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Celtics vs. Raptors injury report: Four starters out for C's

Injury concerns have struck the Boston Celtics at the worst possible time. In addition to Robert Williams III, who's out indefinitely after tearing his meniscus on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston will be out three more starters against the Toronto Raptors on Monday at Scotiabank Arena. Marcus Smart will...
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics add big man depth entering Raptors matchup

The Boston Celtics are bringing in some frontcourt reinforcements. The Celtics are signing power forward Juwan Morgan of the G League's Maine Celtics to a 10-day contract, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday. Morgan signed with Boston at the beginning of the 2021-22 season and joined the Toronto Raptors on...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Aaron Nesmith
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Al Horford
Person
Marcus Smart
FOX Sports

Alec Burks, R.J. Barrett lead Knicks past Pistons, 104-102

DETROIT (AP) — Alec Burks hit a 3-pointer for New York's final points and finished off Detroit with a last-second steal in the Knicks' 104-102 victory over the Pistons on Sunday. R.J. Barrett led New York with 21 points, Julian Randle had 20 and Burks and Immanuel Quickly had...
NBA
NBC Sports

Jayson Tatum makes Celtics history with latest Player of the Week nod

When it comes to the Eastern Conference Player of the Week award of late, it's Jayson Tatum's world and everyone else is just living in it. For the second week in a row and third time in the month of March, Tatum earned the weekly honor for the Boston Celtics, fresh off yet another unbeaten week (3-0) for the team in which he averaged 32 points, five rebounds and five assists per game.
NBA
numberfire.com

Goran Dragic (knee) probable for Nets on Sunday

Brooklyn Nets guard Goran Dragic (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Dragic is dealing with a knee injury but is expected to play against Charlotte on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 22.0 minutes against the Hornets. Dragic's Sunday projection includes 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Raptors
NESN

How Marcus Smart, Celtics Feel About Robert Williams Indefinite Absence

The shorthanded Boston Celtics watched their six-game win streak come to an end Monday, losing to the Toronto Raptors 115-112. The bigger loss on the day, however, occurred before the game, as the team learned that center Robert Williams will be out indefinitely. Williams suffered a torn meniscus and will have to undergo surgery, potentially ending his season based on the exact surgery he opts to have.
NBA
NBC Sports

Perk weighs in on Celtics' ceiling sans Time Lord

Unquestionably, the absence of Robert Williams III changes the outlook for the Boston Celtics in the upcoming NBA postseason. Appearing on Pregame Live on Monday prior to the team's game against the Toronto Raptors, former Celtics center Kendrick Perkins presented a grim outlook after the team lost Williams to a torn meniscus.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Is Celtics star Jayson Tatum playing vs Raptors

Two of the hottest teams in basketball are set to square off Monday night. The Boston Celtics travel up North to take on the Toronto Raptors in an Eastern Conference showdown. The Celtics own the top spot in the East at 47-28 and have been on fire of late, winning nine of their last 10 games. The Raptors will be a tough competition for the C’s however, as Toronto has won eight of its last 10. The Celtics were hit with a brutal injury report on Monday, bringing up the question, is Jayson Tatum playing vs Raptors?
NBA
numberfire.com

JaMychal Green (wrist) questionable Wednesday for Nuggets

Denver Nuggets power forward JaMychal Green (wrist) is questionable to play on Wednesday versus the Indiana Pacers. Green was absent for Monday's matchup and his wrist is still ailing him to some extent. Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green, and DeMarcus Cousins are potential beneficiaries if Green misses another game. numberFire's models...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Update: Keifer Sykes starting for Pacers Monday night, Jalen Smith coming off bench

Indiana Pacers guard Keifer Sykes will start Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. The Pacers originally listed a starting five that included Terry Taylor on the wing after Oshae Brissett was scratched. Now, the team has released one with Sykes in there instead, joined by Buddy Hield and Justin Anderson on the wing.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson On His Struggles To Build A Relationship With Kareem Off The Court: “It Was Hard To Get Through To Kareem. It Was Just Hard To Talk To Him Then. Certain Times You Just Couldn’t Talk To Him."

During the 1980s, the Los Angeles Lakers were one of the most dominant teams in the NBA. A majority of the credit for the success of the Showtime Lakers goes to none other than the incredible duo of Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. At the time, Kareem was already one...
NBA
numberfire.com

Heat's Gabe Vincent (toe) uncertain for Wednesday

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (toe) is questionable to play on Wednesday versus the Boston Celtics. The Heat are listing Vincent, Caleb Martin (calf), and Duncan Robinson (illness) as questionable for Wednesday. Max Strus and Victor Oladipo could see more playing time if Martin is ruled out. Vincent is...
NBA
numberfire.com

Bucks' Giannis Atetokuonmpo (knee) probable for Tuesday

The Milwaukee Bucks have listed Giannis Antetokuonmpo (right knee soreness) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Antetokuonmpo seems like he should be ready to play by tomorrow night's big game against the 76ers as he deals with soreness in his right knee. If he can play, our...
NBA
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (calf) questionable Wednesday for Miami

Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (calf) is questionable to play on Wednesday versus the Boston Celtics. The Heat are listing Martin, Duncan Robinson (illness), and Gabe Vincent (toe) as questionable for Wednesday. Max Strus and Victor Oladipo could see more playing time if Martin is ruled out. numberFire's models...
NBA
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Zeke Nnaji (knee) ruled out for Wednesday

Denver Nuggets power forward Zeke Nnaji (knee) will remain out Wednesday versus the Indiana Pacers. Nnaji hasn't played since March 9. Additional bench minutes will remain available for DeMarcus Cousins. numberFire's models currently project Cousins for 14.0 minutes and 17.6 FanDuel points on Wednesday.
NBA
numberfire.com

Isaiah Jackson (headache) questionable for Pacers Wednesday night

Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Jackson continues to deal with the effects of a headache, and as a result, the team has listed him questionable Wednesday night. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
NBA
numberfire.com

Hawks' Jalen Johnson (concussion) questionable Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks small forward Jalen Johnson (concussion) is questionable to play on Wednesday versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Danilo Gallinari (elbow) and De'Andre Hunter (knee) are also listed as questionable, so Johnson's participation will depend on their availability, in addition to concussion symptoms. Johnson scored 17.7 FanDuel points in 17.2...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy