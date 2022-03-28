Madison Police Department seeking feedback as it builds long-term strategic plan

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department asked the community for help Monday to develop a long-term strategic plan.

The plan will cover five-to-seven years and address topics such as community trust, the role of police, community policing, crime and safety, and police staffing. Matrix Consulting Group is also helping the department develop the plan.

MPD will host virtual meetings for each district throughout April. Those looking to participate in the meetings need to register by clicking here .

The meetings for each district are as follows:

North District: April 4, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

April 4, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. East District: April 5, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m

April 5, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m Central District: April 7, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

April 7, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. West District: April 11, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

April 11, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Midtown District: April 12, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

April 12, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. South District: April 13, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

