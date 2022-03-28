ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Mona Das Not Seeking Re-Election to State Senate

Cover picture for the articleSen. Mona Das (D-Kent) announced last week that she will not be running for re-election to the State Senate in 2022. Das was first elected to the Senate in 2018, when she defeated incumbent Joe Fain. She represented the 47th Legislative District in Olympia, and her current term expires...

