Celebrities

Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffer 'suspected poisoning'

By Jude Summerfield
90min
90min
 1 day ago
Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators are said to have suffered suspected chemical weapons...

Vladimir Putin
Roman Abramovich
Vice

Russia Is Now Claiming the US Trained Birds to Deliver Ukrainian Bioweapons

Two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, the general consensus appears to be that the Kremlin has lost the information war. That call is likely very premature at best, but it’s clear the Russian government’s efforts to convince its own citizens that Ukraine is the aggressor, and that the Kremlin is justified in bombing a sovereign nation, are becoming increasingly desperate.
MILITARY
#Ukraine#Negotiators#Ukrainian#Wall Street Journal#Russian#Kremlin#Chelsea#The Raine Group
The Week

Ukraine reportedly found and killed at least 1 Russian general by tracing unsecured phone signal

Ukraine has identified four Russian generals it says have been killed since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago, and NATO officials have confirmed three of those deaths and Putin, one of them. "Western officials say that around 20 Russian generals were in Ukraine as part of the war effort, and that they may have pushed closer to the front to boost morale," which is sagging under the weight of heavy casualties, The New York Times reports.
COMBAT SPORTS
Europe
Chelsea F.C.
Russia
Interesting Engineering

Russia is losing a lot of tanks in Ukraine, but why?

In recent weeks, images of ruined Russian "tanks" and wrecked convoys have filled social media feeds. But are these images representative of a larger trend or merely isolated incidents? Is the Russian military paying for its military invasion in the form of hijacked tanks?. After all, the first casualty in...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

A warning for Putin: Joseph Stalin's forces tried to seize Finland in 1940 'Winter War' but were humiliated by a much smaller force and forced to settle for a peace treaty after three months of warfare in which they lost 126,000 troops

During Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the world has marvelled at the way in which president Volodymyr Zelensky's forces refused to capitulate to the superior military might of their enemy. Much has been made of the poor tactics of Vladimir Putin's generals, along with Russia's demoralised troops and malfunctioning equipment. But...
POLITICS
