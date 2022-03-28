ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Opening the Dialogue about Bipolar Depression

Florence Independent
Florence Independent
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ngjt5_0es934c800

(BPT) - By Dr. Greg Mattingly, Physician and Principal Investigator in clinical trials for Midwest Research Group

This article is sponsored by Intra-Cellular Therapies. Dr. Mattingly provides paid consulting services to Intra-Cellular Therapies.

The Current State of Bipolar Depression

Bipolar disorder (bipolar I and II) is a common mental health condition that causes unusual changes in mood and behavior. It affects about 11 million adults in the United States. Bipolar disorder is characterized by mood episodes where patients experience both lows (depression) and highs (mania).

Patients with bipolar I or II disorder are reported to spend 70-81% of their illness in depressive episodes. The depressive episodes (the lows) with bipolar disorder are known as bipolar depression. It is more common for people living with bipolar II to experience longer depressive episodes in comparison to those living with bipolar I.

During bipolar depression, patients may feel sad or hopeless and lose interest or pleasure in most activities. Depressive episodes can be very debilitating to everyday functioning and typically occur more frequently than manic episodes.

Research shows that two out of three patients with bipolar disorder are initially misdiagnosed with major depressive disorder.

Finding a Path Forward

“The first step in treating bipolar depression is having an open conversation with your healthcare provider to explore how your symptoms have developed over time. This helps to establish an accurate diagnosis and ultimately, an appropriate treatment plan, which helps build a mutual understanding and partnership between patient and doctor in addressing the best path forward,” said Dr. Greg Mattingly, Associate Clinical Professor at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO and a partner at St. Charles Psychiatric Associates, Midwest Research Group in St. Charles, MO.

That said, bipolar depression can be difficult for doctors to identify. The major challenge to an accurate diagnosis is differentiating bipolar depression from Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). The challenge arises, as there is often a lack of information about patient history, including previous highs (mania) or lows (depression), or the family psychiatric history. Because bipolar depression is so often misdiagnosed as Major Depressive Disorder, it can take up to 5 years to properly diagnose a patient with bipolar I and up to 10 years to properly diagnose someone with bipolar II. It is important that patients are honest and open when speaking with their care provider, so their physician can help identify the right treatment options available for them.

Identifying a Treatment Plan

“There continues to remain a significantly, underserved medical need for people struggling with bipolar depression, with only a few FDA-approved treatment options available. There remains a need for more treatments that are effective and tolerable," said Dr. Mattingly.

CAPLYTA ® (lumateperone) is the newest FDA-approved option to treat bipolar depression. CAPLYTA is a prescription medicine used to treat the depressive episodes in adults with bipolar I or II, that can be taken alone or with lithium or valproate.

“While there remains a stigma attached to mental illness that causes many patients to keep their symptoms a secret, it is important for patients to know they are not alone. Finding the right treatment can be a long road, but fortunately, effective therapies, specific for bipolar depression are available. It’s all about working together with your healthcare provider to reach a proper diagnosis and find a treatment that works for you,” said Dr. Mattingly.

Important Safety Information

Medicines like CAPLYTA can raise the risk of death in elderly people who have lost touch with reality (psychosis) due to confusion and memory loss (dementia). CAPLYTA is not approved for treating people with dementia-related psychosis.

CAPLYTA and antidepressant medicines may increase suicidal thoughts and actions in some children, adolescents, and young adults especially within the first few months of treatment or when the dose is changed. Depression and other serious mental illnesses are the most important causes of suicidal thoughts and actions. Patients and their families or caregivers should watch for new or worsening depression symptoms, especially sudden changes in mood, behaviors, thoughts, or feelings. This is very important when CAPLYTA or an antidepressant medicine is started or when the dose is changed. Report any change in these symptoms to your doctor immediately.

Do not take CAPLYTA if you are allergic to any of its ingredients. Get emergency medical help if you are having an allergic reaction (e.g., rash, itching, hives, swelling of the tongue, lip, face, or throat).

CAPLYTA may cause serious side effects, including:

  • Stroke (cerebrovascular problems) in elderly people with dementia-related psychosis that can lead to death.
  • Neuroleptic malignant syndrome (NMS): high fever, confusion, changes in your breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure, stiff muscles, and increased sweating; these may be symptoms of a rare but potentially fatal condition. Contact your doctor or go to the emergency room if you experience signs and symptoms of NMS.
  • Uncontrolled body movements (tardive dyskinesia, TD) in your face, tongue, or other body parts. TD may not go away, even if you stop taking CAPLYTA. It may also occur after you stop taking your medication.
  • Problems with your metabolism including high blood sugar, diabetes, increased fat (cholesterol and triglyceride) levels in your blood and weight gain. Your doctor should check your blood sugar, fat levels and weight before you start and during your treatment with CAPLYTA. Extremely high blood sugar levels can lead to coma or death. Tell your doctor if you have symptoms of high blood sugar, which include feeling very thirsty, hungry, sick to your stomach, weak/tired or needing to urinate more than usual.
  • Low white blood cell count. Your doctor may do blood tests during the first few months of treatment with CAPLYTA.
  • Decreased blood pressure (orthostatic hypotension). You may feel lightheaded, dizzy, or faint when you rise too quickly from a sitting or lying position.
  • Falls. CAPLYTA may make you sleepy or dizzy, may cause a decrease in your blood pressure when changing position (orthostatic hypotension), and can slow your thinking and motor skills which may lead to falls that can cause broken bones or other injuries.
  • Seizures (convulsions).
  • Sleepiness, drowsiness, feeling tired, difficulty thinking and doing normal activities. Until you know how CAPLYTA affects you, do not drive, operate heavy machinery, or do other dangerous activities.
  • Problems controlling your body temperature so that you feel too warm. Avoid getting overheated or dehydrated while taking CAPLYTA.
  • Difficulty swallowing that can cause food or liquid to get into the lungs.

The most common side effects of CAPLYTA include sleepiness, dizziness, nausea, and dry mouth.

These are not all the possible side effects of CAPLYTA. Tell your doctor if you have or have had heart problems or a stroke, high or low blood pressure, diabetes, or high blood sugar, problems with cholesterol, have or have had seizures (convulsions), kidney or liver problems, or a low white blood cell count. CAPLYTA may cause fertility problems in females and males. You should notify your doctor if you become pregnant or intend to become pregnant while taking CAPLYTA. CAPLYTA may cause abnormal involuntary movements and/or withdrawal symptoms in newborn babies exposed to CAPLYTA during the third trimester. When taking CAPLYTA, you should not breastfeed. Tell your doctor about all the medicines you’re taking. CAPLYTA may affect the way other medicines work, and other medicines may affect how CAPLYTA works, causing possible serious side effects. Do not start or stop any medicines while taking CAPLYTA without talking to your healthcare provider. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs. Contact Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. at 1-888-611-4824 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see Medication Guide , including Boxed Warnings .

CAPLYTA is available in 42 mg capsules.

If you’re affected by bipolar depression, have a conversation with your doctor about CAPLYTA today.

CAPLYTA is a registered trademark of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.

©2022 Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. All rights reserved.

US-CAP-2200031
3/22

References:

  1. NIMH Bipolar Disorder. 2020. From: https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/statistics/bipolar-disorder.shtml. Accessed: January 2021.
  2. United States Census. Population estimates by age (18+): July 2019. From: https://www.census.gov/data/tables/time-series/demo/popest/2010s-national-detail.html Accessed: January 2021.
  3. Forte et al. Journal of Affective Disorders. 2015; 178:71–78.
  4. American Psychiatric Association. (2013). Diagnostic and statistical manual of mental disorders (5th ed.).
  5. Hirschfeld MA, et al. Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. 2003; Feb;64(2):161-174.
  6. Swartz HA, Suppes T. Bipolar II Disorder: Recognition, Understanding, and Treatment. DC: APA Publishing; 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

A poo dose a day may keep bipolar away. When it comes to mental health, what else could poo do?

In a world first, two Australians with bipolar have had poo transplants, their symptoms improved, and their cases were written up in peer-reviewed journals. One of us (Parker) treated the second of these patients with so-called fecal microbiota transplantation, and published his case study in recent weeks. The other (Green) is part of a team recruiting people with depression to a poo transplant clinical trial.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

A psychedelic drug, combined with intense therapy, improves PTSD symptoms

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) affects millions of people each year, mostly survivors and witnesses of terrifying or shocking events, such as warfare, assaults or disasters. Because existing treatments don't work for everyone, new therapies are urgently needed. Today, scientists report results and follow-up data from a phase 3 clinical trial of a psychedelic drug, 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), known on the street as "ecstasy" or "molly," combined with psychotherapy for the treatment of PTSD. Their preliminary data suggest that the therapy works even in hard-to-treat patients, such as those with drug or alcohol use disorders.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Depression#Bipolar Disorder#Major Depression#Bpt#Midwest Research Group#Intra Cellular Therapies
Medical News Today

How to cope with post acute withdrawal syndrome

Post-acute withdrawal syndrome (PAWS) involves symptoms that last or develop after the initial withdrawal from a substance. They can linger for months or years, and they can be severe. A range of treatments and self-care strategies can help. If a person with substance misuse disorder abruptly stops using the substance,...
MENTAL HEALTH
WKRC

Does medical marijuana help treat anxiety and depression?

DENVER (KMGH/CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) - A new study casts some doubt on the use of medical marijuana in the treatment of anxiety and depression. The Harvard Medical study published in Friday’s Jama Network open compared divided 269 adult patients into two groups. One group got a medical marijuana card to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Refinery29

They Said It Was Bipolar II. Now I Know It Was Endometriosis

Maria is in her late 20s and living with endometriosis. She is now working on a PhD on the history of the disease, and exploration of patient experiences with the illness over time. For Endometriosis Awareness Month 2022 she spoke to writer Hannah Turner about her journey and her hopes for the future.
HEALTH
Jennifer March, MS

Understanding the Link Between ADHD and Anxiety

People with ADHD 50% more likely to have an anxiety disorder. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder or ADHD, is a common mental health disorder, along with anxiety. ADHD and anxiety are two different types of mental health disorders that can both influence one another.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
FDA
News Channel Nebraska

Can Antipsychotics Cause or Worsen Depression?

Originally Posted On: https://www.alternativetomeds.com/blog/antipsychotics-depression/. After a diagnosis of clinical depression or another mental health condition, it’s common for healthcare providers to prescribe antipsychotics and other medications. Of course, it is expected that these drugs will help relieve the symptoms of any mood disorders. But what if the opposite happens instead? Although most people understand that all pharmaceuticals have their side effects, most well-known side effects are physical in nature. As a result, many people spend little time considering how medications could affect them mentally. However, it is crucial to be aware of whether your psychiatric medication could worsen your mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Is Irritability a Sign of Depression?

Depression is commonly associated with sadness, fatigue, and trouble sleeping. But irritability and anger can be symptoms, too. Most people recognize the most common symptoms of depression. However, depression doesn’t always manifest the same way in everyone. Some people also experience increased levels of irritability. In some cases, heightened...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Can Autism and Bipolar Disorder Co-Occur?

The idea of multiple mental health conditions such as bipolar disorder and autism occurring at once may seem unlikely, but it is possible. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD), or autism, is defined as a developmental disorder that affects how someone communicates, behaves, and interacts with others. It’s a common condition, with...
MENTAL HEALTH
Refinery29

What Happened When My Antidepressants Stopped Working

Siân, 25, was first prescribed antidepressants in 2018. After being made redundant she spiralled and, as she puts it to R29, "needed something drastic". As she couldn’t afford private therapy and had not responded well to CBT (cognitive behavioural therapy) in the past, she wanted to give antidepressants a try. She was put on sertraline, prescribed by her GP.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Understanding the Cycle of Rejection and Depression

Feeling rejected can add to depression, and depression can perpetuate feelings of rejection. Rejection is an inevitable part of life. But it can still be hurtful, even when you’re in a great headspace. If you experience rejection while dealing with depression, it can be even harder to navigate. People...
MENTAL HEALTH
womenworking.com

7 Reversible Causes of Memory Loss to Know

We all have memory lapses sometimes. Even young, healthy people can be prone to forgetting words (the old tip-of-the-tongue phenomenon) or misplacing keys. But true memory loss, also called amnesia, is something completely different, according to Penn Medicine. Memory loss is described as “unusual forgetfulness” in which a person is...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Prescription opioid use linked to mood disorders

People who are prescribed opioids for pain relief have a higher risk of developing mood disorders such as anxiety, University of Queensland researchers have found. The study, led by Dr. Janni Leung from UQ's National Centre for Youth Substance Use Research, systematically reviewed the effects of prescribed opioids on mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
SHAPE

Prolonged Grief Disorder Is Now Officially Considered a Mental Health Disorder

As of last week, prolonged grief disorder, officially became a new diagnosis in the latest edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), the catalog of psychological conditions widely used by clinicians to diagnose patients is the standard classification of mental disorders. Despite the nearly decade-long debate on whether grief should need medical treatment, the diagnosis became official during a time when many Americans continue to experience ongoing disasters that have caused death and suffering, such as COVID-19, reports the American Psychiatric Association (APA).
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

Psychedelic Drug MDMA Shows Promise as Treatment for PTSD

New research finds that MDMA may help people with PTSD if they also undergo talk therapy. Other psychedelics are now increasingly being used to help certain mental health conditions. Researchers are planning more studies to verify their findings. New research findings unveiled Tuesday suggest that MDMA, known among recreational users...
MENTAL HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Prescriptions of anti-anxiety medication have risen sharply – study

Researchers examined prescribing data from 176 GP surgeries in the UK. Prescriptions of anti-anxiety medication have risen “sharply” in recent years, a new study suggests. There has also been a “substantial” increase in the prescription of antidepressants to combat anxiety in adults under the age of 25, researchers found.
HEALTH
The Independent

World Sleep Day: What an expert says about using melatonin to sleep

On World Sleep Day - 18 March 2022 - it’s important that we are getting a healthy night’s sleep. The annual celebration of sleep is a call to action on important issues related to sleep, such as medicine and education. Sleep plays an important role in our physical, mental, and emotional health, but with the use of melatonin on the rise, health experts warn about the dangers of sleeping supplements.More Americans are using melatonin to help them fall asleep, despite a lack of data on the effects of long-term or high-dosage use, a new study found, prompting experts to express...
HEALTH
Florence Independent

Florence Independent

Florence, AZ
315
Followers
465
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source dedicated to covering the people and places of historic Florence, Arizona, as well as coverage of growth in northern Pinal County.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/florence-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy