ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Skechers USA Partners With Martha Stewart To Promote Comfort Footwear

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) has partnered with businesswoman and style icon Martha Stewart for a marketing campaign for the brand's comfort footwear...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga
Benzinga

35K+

Followers

119K+

Posts

14M+

Views

Related
SheKnows

Martha Stewart & Her Team Swear By This 5-Star Kosher Salt & It's Less Than $7 On Amazon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whether it’s a kitchen tool, we didn’t know we needed or a recipe that quickly becomes our next dinner staple, Martha Stewart knows how to enrich our lives. We’ve fawned over her recipes for years now, but we always want to know what she personally frequently uses in her recipes. She’s given us hints before, like with her go-to all-purpose flour, but we finally figured out another go-to product of hers that pops...
RECIPES
WWD

Mizzen+Main Names Chief Design Officer

Mizzen+Main, a menswear brand rooted in dress shirts and performance lifestyle products, has named Noreen Naz Naroo-Pucci chief design officer, effective April 4. Naroo-Pucci spent a decade at Under Armour working as senior creative director and then vice president of global design engine. Most recently, she was senior vice president of design, menswear, North America for Calvin Klein and cofounder and chief creative officer of KIK Axion Sports. She has also worked for Fila and Champion Europe over the course of her career.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
Daily Mail

She's off her crocker! Kris Jenner reveals extraordinary dinnerware collection including a $650 Gucci teapot, $600 Hermès cup and $460 plates (just don't take it to a Greek restaurant)

Kris Jenner has revealed an extraordinary and highly valuable crockery collection stored within its very own dish room at her sprawling Los Angeles mega-mansion. While most people make do with cramped and dusty cupboard space, the TV personality has devoted a gleaming bedroom-sized area for her broad range of designer dinnerware and customized Kardashian plates.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock Ahead Of Earnings

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN very much. With Micron Technology, Inc. MU reporting on March 29, he recommended buying the stock. Cramer said he prefers CVS Health Corporation CVS over Cano Health, Inc. CANO. With everybody wanting uranium, Cramer...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Footwear#Marketing Campaign#Skechers Usa Inc#Skx
Hypebae

Nike Covers the Air Max 97 in Pastel Corduroy

One of the most beloved silhouettes in the Air Max lineage returns in a new pastel colorway. The Nike Air Max 97 “Bright Side” joins similarly constructed Dunk Low and Air Force 1 Low silhouettes, all which feature dusty, muted colorways and corduroy textiles. Shades of coral, orange...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Tesla Bull Cathie Wood Bought $1M Shares In This Biotech Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA bull Cathie Wood led Ark Investment Management on Thursday further raised its exposure in China-based biotech company Burning Rock Biotech Ltd BNR. The investment firm bought 112,150 shares — estimated to be worth $1.08 million — in the biotech company, a stock it has been piling up on since November last year.
STOCKS
Real Simple

This Hidden Section of Amazon Has Earthy Southwestern Home Decor With a Modern Twist

When you think of Southwestern home decor, natural wood furniture, metal accents, earth-tone ceramics, and textured textiles come to mind. Derived from Indigenous, Spanish, and American Western influences, this home decor style has been a desert favorite for decades. Right now, you can find modern hybrid Southwestern home goods mixed with other styles, like mid-century modern, farmhouse, and bohemian. Whether you want to go all in or just sprinkle the style throughout your home, you can shop its signature features right from Amazon. In fact, the retailer has a secret storefront that helps you shop the Southwest modern style room by room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Footwear News

Willy Chavarria Modified a Pair of Nike Air Force 1s Into Cowboy Boots at Fall Show

Click here to read the full article. Willy Chavarria showcased his “Uncut” fall ‘22 menswear collection at an off-calendar runway show on Friday night. The New York-based designer took over the Prince George Ballroom near Madison Square Park for the spectacle, which also included a surprise collab with Nike. For this special footwear collab, the designer, whose day job is SVP of design at Calvin Klein, teamed up with Nike and sneaker modifier 0831am on a pair of Air Force 1s he reinterpreted into cowboy boots. The modified Air Force 1 will not be available at retail, however. For Chavarria, working with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Apartment Therapy

10 Vintage-Style Rugs That Will Add a Timeless Touch to Any Room (and They’re on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. What if I told you that you could find a vintage-style rug that’s practical, durable, and affordable? Yes, that’s right! Editor-favorite etailer Boutique Rugs has one of the best selections of new area rugs that offer that lived-in, “bought it at a flea market” vibe — and right now during the Boutique Rugs Spring Sale, you can score one (or two… or three… ) for up to 60 percent off. From the Rachel Area Rug, which could easily pass for a family heirloom, to the Bodrum Area Rug, with its faded hues of rich burgundy and burnt orange, there are so many amazing finds. To get you started, we rounded up our favorite vintage-style rugs included in the sale. Happy shopping!
SHOPPING
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's New Five-Step Cake Recipe Is The Epitome of Zesty Goodness

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Martha Stewart is showing us how to celebrate Spring in style, but baking up a whole, delicious cake. On March 16, Stewart posted a gorgeous photo of a Spring-themed cake onto her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Much like its namesake flower, the daffodil cake is a cheerful herald of spring. Baked in a tube pan, the dramatic two-tone cake has an orange-and-lemon yellow layer and a fluffy white angel food layer....
RECIPES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's 'Elegant' Carrot Cake Recipe Is Inspired By This Refreshing & Classic Springtime Dessert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This Spring, it’s all about the carrot cake and Martha Stewart is making sure everyone knows how versatile carrot cake can be this season. On March 26, Stewart posted a delicious-looking photo of her newest carrot-cake recipe. First came cookies, and now there’s an elegant dinner party option. Stewart posted the photo to her Instagram with the caption, “Classic carrot cake takes cues from lemon-poppy seed loaf in this elegant hybrid. It has all...
RECIPES
Apartment Therapy

4 Must-Know Tips for Flipping Thrifted Furniture, According to Seasoned DIYers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Thrifting is all about seeing potential where others might see, well, trash. “Our furniture flipping really began at the onset of the pandemic,” says Lindsey Dobson, who shares the Instagram and TikTok account Florida Flipsters with her husband Tyler Dobson. “We were going on more walks and were shocked by how many pieces of furniture we saw being trashed within our neighborhood.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
SHAPE

So Many Spring Shoes From This Oprah- and Podiatrist-Approved Brand Are On Sale for Up to 46% Off

When she's not giving out cars or getting real about (ahem) bodily functions with A-list celebs, it seems as if Oprah Winfrey spends her time finding the best products in a variety of categories to share with fans. How else could she have discovered these "basically perfect" leggings or this bougie muscle wrap for injured knees? And when it comes to footwear, Oprah never gatekeeps her top picks, especially in the case of podiatrist-approved shoe brand, Vionic.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

JCPenney Lands Exclusive Airwalk Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. The ’90s are back and the department store retailer is looking to cash in on the craze for skateboarder-approved sneakers. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalReebok Owner Addresses RussiaAdidas Hits Out at Fashion Nova in Sneaker SpatReebok's New Collab Channels Artwork of Mid-Century Interior DesignerBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
APPAREL
Benzinga

Non-Fungible Planet? Inside Google's New Trademark

You’ve likely heard the phrase non-fungible token over the last year, with the sector growing in the number of collectors and sales volume. Now, one of the largest companies in the world could soon have a unique take on the phrase non-fungible. What Happened: A trademark filing from Alphabet...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
119K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy