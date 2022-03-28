ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale captures awards for McDowell Sonoran Preserve trailheads

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DE3sF_0es91V2q00

Arizona Forward honored McDowell Sonoran Preserve’s Fraesfield and Granite Mountain trailheads with Crescordia awards in two categories: “Natural Environment Preservation” and “Civic Buildings, Structures, and Landscape Design.”

The coveted Crescordia — a Greek term meaning “growing in harmony” — is the highest honor given in each category of the Environmental Excellence Awards program.

The Fraesfield and Granite Mountain trailheads were disturbed trailhead sites in need of restoration. A preservation project restored the natural habitat while expanding and facilitating access into the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, allowing the natural environment to guide the design of sustainable amenities that provide refuge, shade and shelter.

The eco-friendly trailheads use desert-appropriate materials and limit their environmental impact while blending into the surrounding landscape, according to a press release. Each trailhead strives to leave a positive impact on the environment while educating the public about sustainability and preservation through interpretive signage.

Both trailheads, dedicated October 2019, provide public access to the northern region of the preserve for hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding and rock climbing.

The SmithGroup Architect/Landscape Architect designed both trailheads, and Valley Rain constructed them.

The Arizona Forward organization works to improve the environmental sustainability and economic vitality of Arizona and local regions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Check out more stories from
Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent

341

Followers

543

Posts

32K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Independent

Lake Powell hits historic low, raising hydropower concerns

A massive reservoir known as a boating mecca dipped below a critical threshold on Tuesday raising new concerns about a source of power that millions of people in the U.S. West rely on for electricity.Lake Powell's fall to below 3,525 feet (1,075 meters) puts it at its lowest level since the lake filled after the federal government dammed the Colorado River at Glen Canyon more than a half century ago — a record marking yet another sobering realization of the impacts of climate change and megadrought.It comes as hotter temperatures and less precipitation leave a smaller amount flowing through...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Scottsdale, AZ
Lifestyle
Scottsdale, AZ
Government
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Government
North Country Public Radio

Reservation system returns to popular Adirondack trailhead

Hikers who want to enjoy one of the most popular areas of the Adirondacks will again need a reservation this summer. The Adirondack Mountain Reserve, in a collaboration with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, will again use a reservation system for its parking lot off Route 73 from May 1st to October 31st.
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

This Hidden Mountain Town in Colorado Is the Perfect Place to End Your Ski Season

"Unique" doesn't quite capture it. Still, neither do any of the other adjectives often associated with Silverton Mountain, including the repeatedly shouted words like "isolated," "rugged," "hardcore," "daunting," and the two-for-one special of "steep and deep." It's hard to define this Colorado mountain because it's unlike any other ski destination on earth, and it's a far cry from the likes of mega-mountains nearby in the best possible way.
COLORADO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
lonelyplanet.com

The top 7 hot springs in Colorado, from high-end luxury to the wild outdoors

Colorado is a soaker’s paradise with countless natural hot springs dotting the Rocky Mountain landscape. Born from rain and snow that seep deep into the earth and resurface steaming and infused with healing minerals, these natural hot tubs are sublime. Whether you seek the hidden variety, reachable only by...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Sonoran#Trailhead#Natural Environment#Arizona Forward#Crescordia#Landscape Design#Greek
Vail Daily

East Vail trailhead restrictions will continue this summer

Restrictions on East Vail trailhead use last summer lowered the number of people on those much-used trails. Changes are coming to continue that trend. Town officials had worried for a few years about growing use, which put people, trash and pet and human waste on those trails. Trail use exploded in 2020 as people sought outdoor alternatives to indoor restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a good bit of talk about the damage from overuse of those trails.
VAIL, CO
Houston Chronicle

2022 Good Brick Awards honor preservation of homes, commercial buildings

Preservation Houston is one more local nonprofit returning to in-person events with its Cornerstone Dinner recently at River Oaks Country Club. Some 377 people, a packed house, celebrated the year’s Good Brick Awards, given to Houston residents and companies that chose to restore buildings and homes that others might have torn down.
HOUSTON, TX
Billings Gazette

Fagg family, HGFA Architects given award for preservation

The Yellowstone Historic Preservation Board of Yellowstone County has awarded HGFA Architects and Fagg Family Properties with the 2022 YHPB Best Practices Award. HGFA Architects and Fagg Family Properties are being recognized for their restoration, remodel and adaptive re-use of the Kate Fratt Memorial Parochial School in downtown Billings. The building was saved and converted to luxury condominiums. Sherril and Michael Burke are founders and principals of HGFArchitects. Fagg Family Properties partners include Grant Fagg, Sherril Fagg Burke, Russ Fagg, and Harrison Fagg.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
AZFamily

Crews fly out injured biker at Brown's Ranch Trailhead in Scottsdale

Spring training has been shortened but Phoenix-area nonprofits are hoping for a lot money from it to help them through the year. A police officer in New Jersey is inspiring young students to set goals and expect excellence. How high gas prices will affect the cost to fly. Updated: 8...
PHOENIX, AZ
Slate

Pelican Preserve

On this day in 1901, President Theodore Roosevelt established the first national wildlife refuge. The site, Pelican Island in Florida, was home to a variety of exotic birds that were hunted for their plumage. Big game hunting on the island continued, but the site established the tradition of the federal government setting aside land in order to protect threatened species.
FLORIDA STATE
KRQE News 13

Barelas neighborhood to see $5 million makeover

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Big plans are in the works for Albuquerque’s Barelas neighborhood. Keith Romero is the president of the Barelas Community Coalition and for the first time is revealing plans for the Barelas Great Blocks Project which will give 4th St. a $5 million makeover from Avenida Cesar Chavez to downtown. “Barelas is the oldest […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
341
Followers
543
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy