Roswell Park Earns Perfect Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Healthcare Equality Index

By Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLGBTQ+ Task Force strengthened equitable policies, resources. Index is a benchmark on treatment of patients, visitors and employees. Roswell Park received maximum score in every area evaluated. Newswise — BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center is proud to announce its designation as an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader...

