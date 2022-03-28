ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘These people are preparing to fight for a few years more’: Sanctioned Russian oligarch hates the long drawn-out war he sees developing in Ukraine

By Tristan Bove
Fortune
Fortune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OtCcO_0es90t4N00

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

A Russian oligarch and industrialist sanctioned by Western powers is calling for peace in Ukraine, but he foresees a prolonged conflict between Russia and the West.

On Sunday, Russian aluminum king and billionaire Oleg Deripaska posted his thoughts on social media and instant messaging site Telegram, accusing U.S. President Joe Biden of further fueling tensions after a Saturday speech in Poland in which Biden delivered scathing attacks against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking from Warsaw—where the President spent two days meeting Ukrainian refugees, U.S. troops, and government officials—Biden said that Putin “should not remain in power.” Earlier on Saturday, Biden referred to Putin as a “butcher” and a “war criminal.”

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken soon clarified Biden's comments, stating that the U.S. was not interested in “regime change in Moscow,” but the President’s statements provoked a heated response from the Kremlin nonetheless.

A government spokesperson shortly declared that the choice of who could lead Russia was “not for Biden to decide,” while Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia’s space agency who has been particularly outspoken against the West, mockingly suggested on Twitter that the clarification had come from Biden’s medical care unit, appearing to call the president’s health into question.

In his Telegram post, Deripaska wrote that Biden’s comments were deepening differences and escalating tensions between Russia and the West, saying that there is now “some kind of hellish ideological mobilization underway on all sides.”

Deripaska wrote that the war could have ended “three weeks ago through reasonable negotiation,” but now appears unconvinced that the conflict will be resolved anytime soon, writing that “these people are preparing to fight for a few years more.”

The oligarch has been critical of Russia’s invasion, as well as the effect it would have on the country’s economy and citizens. Earlier in March, he made an urgent call for peace, predicting that a prolonged war could create a new ideological and economic barrier between Russia and the West, condemning his country to a “severe economic crisis” lasting at least three years.

Deripaska has been one of the few Russian oligarchs to object against the war over the past month, although he has been careful not to directly criticize Putin himself. Despite his recent comments criticizing the war, Deripaska has held close ties to Putin in the past. In a letter sent to Deripaska’s lawyers in 2020, the U.S. Treasury accused the oligarch of “holding assets and laundering funds on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

The billionaire, who is currently worth over $2 billion according to Forbes, made his fortune under former Russian President Boris Yeltsin through the metal-making and mining industries in the 1990s.

Deripaska was hit with a round of sanctions in the immediate weeks following the invasion, although he has also been under a different set of U.S. sanctions since 2018, when the U.S. Treasury accused him of money laundering, extortion, and wiretapping government officials.

Comments / 5

King G
17h ago

Putin should NOT remain in power. He got too many of his Russian military killed and they killed too many innocent Ukrainians.

Reply
2
Check out more stories from
Fortune
Fortune

107K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

50M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleg Deripaska
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dmitry Rogozin
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Yeltsin
The Independent

Voices: When my American friends ask why Russians don’t rise up against Putin, this is what I say

When the war broke out I stopped sleeping through the night. I have to bear witness to every devastating detail. This war is in the land I am from. I watch the buildings being bombed. I watch the people, terrorized, forced to flee by the millions, seeking safety, leaving behind homes and photographs, husbands and sisters.Some of my friends here in America are confused. I thought you were Russian, they say. You’re Ukrainian now? But it’s not that simple. Maybe I’m both — but I’m not sure I’m either.I’m from the Soviet Union. And in our Soviet passports, before...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian People#Western#Ukrainian#State#Kremlin#Twitter
Fortune

Game-changing drones used in Ukraine are straining the relationship between Russia’s Putin and Turkey’s Erdogan. Here’s why

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The laser-guided, bomb-carrying drones that have served as an ace up the sleeve of Ukrainian soldiers are manufactured by a company with ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—and they're straining the relationship between Turkey and Russia.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Fortune

‘Money doesn’t mean anything anymore’: 10 Russians explain what it’s like to live under Western sanctions and a Kremlin crackdown

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elena, a 31-year-old content freelancer, had rented out her Moscow apartment on Airbnb enough times since 2018 to earn her the “super host” badge. She was earning the equivalent of $1,000 a month. “My listing was booked up most of the time,” she says. “I only had three to four days vacant during a month.” But overnight, that income stream disappeared. On March 3, the home-renting site suspended the platform for Russian and Belarusian users after Russia invaded Ukraine.
RUSSIA
The Independent

Ukraine news - latest: Kyiv says more Russian troops being brought in as Putin ‘wants to split country in two’

Russia is bringing more troops on rotation and may attempt further advances on Ukrainian soil, Ukraine’s interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said.It comes days after Vladimir Putin’s regime claimed its invasion was going to plan and hinted that it would focus on its limited goal of “liberating” the separatist-controlled Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.Reports from the West suggest the Kremlin’s perceived shift of focus is an attempt to save face after Russia had failed to seize several Ukrainian cities.Mr Denysenko also said in a televised address that Russia has started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots, meaning the...
POLITICS
Radar Online.com

Inside Vladimir Putin's $142 Million Bulletproof Monster Limo

Vladimir Putin reportedly owns several $142 million bulletproof “monster” limos with countless safety measures to keep him out of harm’s way. The Russian President, 69, first made headlines for the luxury vehicles — which are also bomb-proof — when they debuted during a ceremony at the Kremlin in 2018. It’s speculated he could now be utilizing the limos to keep him safe while traveling amid his invasion of Ukraine.
CARS
WDIO-TV

Ukrainian aide: Russia no longer asking for surrender

A senior aide to Ukraine’s president says that Russia has softened its stance in the talks over a possible settlement. Ihor Zhovkva, a deputy chief of staff to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Tuesday that the talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives have become “more constructive” and Russia has changed tone and stopped airing demands for Ukraine to surrender — something Russia had insisted upon during earlier stages of talks.
POLITICS
Fortune

Fortune

107K+
Followers
5K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy