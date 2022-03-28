ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Dollywood closes drop ride after deadly incident on similar attraction at Orlando’s ICON Park

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ffapm_0es90Zbx00

Amusement park Dollywood has temporarily closed its Drop Line ride after the death of a 14-year-old who had been riding a similar attraction in Orlando.

Park officials said the ride at the Pigeon Forge tourist destination was developed by the same company as the Orlando FreeFall at ICON Park in Orlando, The Associated Press reported.

Tyre Sampson fell out of the tower ride and died last week.

Dollywood officials said they have closed their version of the ride “out of an abundance of caution” until more details into what happened in Orlando come to light.

The Drop Line is a 230-foot tall tower that was manufactured by Funtime Rides, which is based in Austria.

“Although Dollywood does not have the specific ride involved in this tragic incident, the safety of our guests is our top priority,” Dollywood told the AP.

ICON Park, where Sampson was killed, said it is working with investigators. It also said Orlando FreeFall, which opened late last year, will be closed indefinitely.

Orlando FreeFall is said to be the world’s largest free-fall ride, towering 430 feet. It was last inspected in December, CNN reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Father of teenager who fell to death at Orlando theme park questions why ride went ahead

A father of a teenage boy who fell to his death from a theme park ride has said he wants answers as to why his son was allowed on the attraction.Tyre Sampson, 14, from St Louis, was visiting ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, as part of an American football programme.He fell out of the restraints of the Orlando Free Fall attraction and was rushed to hospital, where he died on Thursday night. The teenager boarded the ride with two friends, but began to feel uneasy as the ride was climbing to its highest point. Speaking days after his death,...
NFL
5 On Your Side

'He was just a great kid': St. Louis teen remembered after deadly fall from Orlando amusement park ride

ST. LOUIS — Friends and family have begun to wrap their heads around the loss of a St. Louis teen who died after falling from an amusement park ride in Orlando. Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to reports of someone who fell from the free-fall ride at ICON Park, one of the area’s most popular attractions, just before 11 p.m. on Thursday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Black Enterprise

14-Year-Old Missouri Teen Plunges To His Death On Ride At Orlando’s Icon Park While On Spring Break

A spring break trip to Orlando went from fun in the sun to tragic for a Missouri family after losing a loved one at a Florida amusement park. Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from the Free Fall drop tower at Icon Park on Thursday night. The teen was visiting the tourist spot with his football team. Fox 35 Orlando reported that emergency services came to the park after a caller phoned 911. Witnesses at Icon Park told Orange County deputies they watched in horror as Tyre fell from the Free Fall.
ORLANDO, FL
DoYouRemember?

Elderly Couple Denied Entry At Disney Park

An elderly couple was tragically denied entry at a Disney park. Now, Disney can prohibit access to just about anyone they want, for reasons such as violation of Disney Parks’ dress code, trying to carry restricted items into the Park, or engaging in prohibited activities. And since the COVID-19...
TRAVEL
Cinema Blend

How Disneyland And Disney World Are Quietly Prepping To Remove Splash Mountain From The Park

Back in 2020, Disney revealed plans to give its popular Splash Mountain attraction a complete re-theme, replacing the Song of the South story with one that would act as a sort of sequel to The Princess and the Frog. Nearly two years have now passed since the announcement, and thus far neither ride has closed for this update and no timeline has been presented letting us know when it is expected to happen. And yet, some steps toward this eventual change have certainly been taken.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#The Associated Press#Funtime Rides#Although Dollywood#Ap#Cnn#Cox Media Group
WKRC

Popular EPCOT attraction to close permanently

LA BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WKRC) - A popular attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort's EPCOT is set to close for good after running for less than three years. While guests have plenty of upcoming features to look forward to, some inspired by popular movies like "Moana" and "Guardians of the Galaxy," the EPCOT Experience will be shutting down.
LIFESTYLE
DoYouRemember?

Beloved Disney World Attraction Closing After 50 Years

Disney is reportedly closing one of its popular attractions after being open for over 50 years. Walt Disney World’s Spirit of Aloha dinner show is now permanently closed after being temporarily closed during the pandemic. The reason for the closure has not yet been confirmed. Tikiman’s Unofficial Polynesian Resort...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Tyre Sampson: Child who fell to his death from Orlando amusement park ride identified

The teenager who plunged to his death from the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower ride at a Florida amusement park has been identified as a 14-year-old straight-A student who was on vacation with a friend’s family.Tyre Sampson, from Missouri, died on Thursday night when he fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride at ICON Park in Orlando just after 11pm.The teenager was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.Orange County Sheriff John Mina released the boy’s name at a press conference on Friday saying that the evidence so far pointed to his death being “a terrible...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Popculture

Disneyland Restaurant Closing Indefinitely

Another Disney attraction is shutting its doors, at least for a little while. Blue Bayou, the popular restaurant located in Disneyland's New Orleans Square inside the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, will be closing "indefinitely" beginning in April. According to a notice on the official Disneyland Resort website, "Blue Bayou will be closed for refurbishment beginning April 21, 2022. Please check back here for updates." Disney did not disclose how long the closure would last.
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive Theme Park in the USA

The theme park business was decimated in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney laid off 32,000 people in its theme part business. Prior to the spread of the virus, Disneyland got 18 million visitors a year. Disney World’s figure was closer to 50 million. At least one American city is virtually built around […]
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Employees Walk Out of Disney Headquarters Amid ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Controversy, Disney Executives Rejected Internal Pleas to Denounce Bill, Trolley Derails at Magic Kingdom, and More: Daily Recap (3/22/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we’ve rounded up all our stories in one place to get today’s news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Boy, 14, falls to death at Florida amusement park ride

A 14-year-old boy has died after authorities in Florida say he fell from a theme park ride in Orlando, WESH 2 News reported.While riding the “Orlando Free-Fall” ride at ICON Park around 11pm Thursday night, the teen fell to his death, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.The teen was rushed to hospital, but later died from injuries, police said. The identity of the teen has not been released.The drop tower attraction, according to ICON Park's website, stands at 430 ft high, which makes it "the world’s tallest freestanding drop tower." The ride can accommodate 30 riders when loaded to capacity.Witnesses...
ACCIDENTS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
57K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy