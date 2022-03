A strong area of low pressure is still on track to move across the Lower Peninsula tomorrow. Ahead of it, we have spotty freezing rain today in the west and central U.P. Then tonight a round of wintry mix will eventually transition to widespread wet heavy snow. It will continue tomorrow with accumulation ranging around 3-6″ with 7-9″ in the higher elevations. There could be icy spots on roads today, but tomorrow it’ll be slushy snow. There could also be some power outages as easterly/southeasterly winds will gust around 30mph.

