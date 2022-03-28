Rodney Carrington to perform at Rivers Casino

Will someone accept his rose? Bachelorette season 18 alum Rodney Mathews knows exactly what he’s looking for in a potential life partner. “I definitely want someone with, like, a kind heart, kind soul and I’m very big on a sense of humor,” the former football player, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly after the taping for the Women Tell All special, which aired on Monday, March 7. “You have to be able to laugh and smile because I like to do that a lot. And more importantly, [I want to] just really to see how she cares, loves and respects other people as well. I want to make sure when people around me it’s really good energy and good vibes.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO