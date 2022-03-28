ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Take the guesswork out of food prep with this digital meat thermometer

By Jeremy Glass
manisteenews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI’d hate to be labeled as another crazy probe apologist, but it’s hard not to get excited about this KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer for the reasonable price of $13.59. This slim, waterproof meat thermometer uses a stainless-steel probe to...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher — What Happened Next Was Amazing

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TODAY.com

This 24-hour sale is the perfect excuse to grab an air fryer for $40

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

The $15 Amazon Find That Instantly Decluttered My Kitchen Drawers and Counters

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I took a housesitting gig in the Caribbean and put everything I owned into storage, I thought that I’d be back and unpacking it all into a new space in just a few months. Well, my adventure took a bit longer than expected, and five years later (oops… ), I finally got rid of the storage unit this past fall and rediscovered all of my “stuff” — especially the multitude of kitchen tools I’d been missing these past years. My Kitchen-Aid stand mixer! My Le Creuset Dutch oven! And lots and lots (and lots!) of utensils, from my favorite easy-grip whisk to the microplane I bought for myself at Zabar’s one day when I was feeling fancy.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Thermometer#Digital Thermometer#Save Yourself#Fish#Magnet#Kizen Digital Meat#U N
Taste Of Home

Why Does Aldi Put So Many Barcodes on Its Items?

When it comes to buying groceries that are both high quality and cheap, Aldi is the place to be. My family’s been shopping at Aldi for as long as I can remember, and for good reason. They have all your typical grocery staples without the name-brand price. Not only that, the stores are easy to navigate and every shopping experience is quick and efficient. Plus, we love having a reason to use our Aldi quarter keychains!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Aldi’s kitchen trolley is ideal for smaller spaces – and it’s on sale right now

Whether your cupboards are overflowing, you’re lacking worktop space or your flat is on the small size, Aldi has the solution to all your storage woes with its new kitchen trolley.From patio heaters to espresso machines, hot tubs and even Croc dupes, the supermarket’s Specialbuys aisle offers all this and plenty more at prices you won’t find anywhere else – and its latest offering is no exception.Currently on sale with 30 per cent off, the kitchen trolley looks to be the ultimate storage solution for those short on space and features a contemporary wooden design that rivals more expensive designer...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Now Lets Online Shoppers ‘Choose My Model’ to Optimize Fit

Click here to read the full article. The mass merchant hopes its new technology helps e-commerce shoppers find clothing that fits the first time. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Taps New Delivery PartnerRed Wing Adds 3D Foot Scanner to 500 StoresUp Close: In Conversation with Fit:Match CEO & Founder Haniff BrownBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
SPY

The Best Power Tool Combo Kits Will Help You Become a DIY Expert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Most grownups need a few power tools around the house to make home projects easier and more manageable. Serious DIY experts know this of course. Fortunately, you don’t have to be an expert on designs and capabilities to stock up quickly, thanks to the best power tool combo kits. Power tool combo kits from brands like Dewalt and Ryobi contain all of the basic tools you need to complete home improvement and DIY jobs...
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

Amazon Shoppers Swear This $20 Organizer Instantly Creates More Cabinet Space — and It Has More Than 19,000 5-Star Ratings

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Question: What’s a (nearly) universal kitchen problem? Answer: the Tupperware drawer. Finding the corresponding lid for a container can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack, and no matter how many times you attempt to reorganize, the pile of mismatched pieces somehow wreaks havoc again after only a few days. But we’re here to help! While we can’t sit with you and sort through it all, we can offer you a solution that will keep your Tupperware drawer neat and tidy once and for all: the YouCopia StoraLid Organizer.
SHOPPING
theeverygirl.com

6 Easy Ways To Declutter and Maximize Storage in Your Pantry

There is an endless amount of joy that comes with pantry organization: the perfectly lined-up bins and baskets in assorted shapes and materials, cans that are arranged perfectly, and, of course, yummy snacks at the forefront—what’s not to love?. Aside from the aesthetic, an organized pantry is essential,...
HOME & GARDEN
WRAL News

Amazon deals: Gildan Men's Tees 2 pk only $7.99, Digital Cooking Thermometer for $10.99 (50% off), Rubbermaid Food Storage 10-pc for $17.89 (49% off)

This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Amazon has great buys today including the Gildan Men's Ultra Cotton T-Shirts 2 pack for only $7.99, Kindle Unlimited 2 month subscription for $4.99 (75% off), Instant Read Digital Cooking & Meat Thermometer for only $10.99 (50% off), Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage 10 piece set for only $17.89 (49% off), Fire Tablets & Kids Fire Tablets for 50% off, Children's Easter books starting at $2.39 and more! See the list of deals below.
SHOPPING
hypebeast.com

SylvanSport’s GO Is a Spacious Camping Trailer With Room To Sleep Four

North Carolina-based SylvanSport has designed a spacious camping trailer for serious on-the-go travelers. The SylvanSport GO is a pop-up aluminum structure that includes storage space and has multiple dining and sleeping options. The versatile camper contains four main pieces of infrastructure: a storage box, equipment rack, gear deck and tent...
CARS
NewsTimes

The $15 back and neck massager reaches that special spot on your back

You know the spot I’m talking about – the one that’s impossible to reach with a normal human appendage. Sporting a refreshingly low-tech look in a world dominated by matte black and rose gold, this LiBa back and neck massager plays the foil to electric massage guns with an absurdly simple design that can be used anywhere.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

The 8 Best Food and Drink Discounts for Deal Days: Wine, Meat, Pasta and More

Hungry for some delicious deals of the food and drink variety? It's your lucky day -- and I stress day because these deals on wine, meat, snacks and cookware will be gone by tomorrow. We rustled up exclusive sitewide deals and sweeping discounts from some of our favorite vendors including Firstleaf wine club, the intellligent wine subscription which is offering six bottles for just $25. Wondering where the beef is? Score a flat $20 off any order of Rastelli's high-end cuts of beef, pork and chicken. For you carb-holics, Wildgrain's excellent fresh bread and fresh pasta subscription can be had for just $35 when you sign up today.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy