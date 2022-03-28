Florida gas prices continue to decrease, but downward trend may level out, AAA says
News4Jax.com
1 day ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices have been decreasing the last two weeks, but that downward trend may level out, according to AAA. The Auto Club Group said Monday that the average gas price in Florida was $4.12 per gallon on Sunday -- 6...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Tuesday, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline broke a 14-year record in the U.S., according to the American Automobile Association (AAA), as the national average gas price soared past its previous peak of $4.144 per gallon, set in July 2008, and continued rising to hit $4.318 per gallon on Thursday.
The price of oil suffered steep losses last week, enabling the price of gasoline to back off from record highs. The state average price for gasoline is on a nine-day streak of declines, dropping a total of 20 cents per gallon. On Sunday, drivers in Florida paid an average price of $4.18 per gallon, down from $4.35 a gallon at the start of last week and below the national average of $4.23 a gallon.
Gas prices fell again Tuesday as the price of oil dropped below $100 a barrel. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline slipped to $4.316 as of Tuesday, as oil prices retreated, according to AAA. On Friday, prices hit a record high of $4.33 per gallon. Oil closed at $96.44 per barrel.
California's drivers know that gas in the Golden State is much more expensive than the rest of the nation. Fox News' correspondent Matt Finn shared on Twitter that diesel gas reached almost $7 per gallon at one station in Los Angeles. According to the American Automobile Association, AAA, the nationwide...
The price of gas is still at or near record highs, and the reasons for that remain the subject of intense international debate. In early March, not long after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the average price of gas broke previous record highs. Crude oil prices also neared all-time highs, but did not break records.
In one week, the average price for a gallon of gas in Alabama dropped eight cents to $4.08 a gallon. Now people are left asking one question: Is this a trend we'll continue to see?. “It’s possible but I think the most likely scenario right now is that we just...
Prices at the pump are trickling down slowly even as prices for a barrel of crude oil have dipped far faster, and Democrats are laying blame on fuel companies. White House press secretary Jen Psaki noted at the top of her daily briefing that crude oil prices have sank to $94 per barrel - down from a peak of over $130 last week.
Gas prices have been through the roof lately due to Russia’s attack against Ukraine. So, which states have the cheapest gas prices at this time?. Gas prices are on the rise due to conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The national average gas price on March 8 rose to $4.173.
U.S. gas prices dropped by a penny overnight with the average cost of a gallon of gasoline now standing at $4.242 as lawmakers around the country attempt to ease the pain at the pump. The previous high was set on March 11 when a gallon of gasoline in the United...
There has been a little bit of good news on the rising cost of fuel front. AAA, the American Automobile Association's daily check of gas prices around the nation has shown that prices have been pretty steady or actually falling for the past few days. That doesn't mean they are still outrageous and that doesn't mean you and I couldn't and wouldn't appreciate a little help in paying those higher prices.
It’s not your imagination: The huge spike in gas prices over the last few weeks has been historic. The average price of regular gas around the country climbed from $3.53 per gallon on February 21 to $4.32 on March 14. That's a 22% jump, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), representing the fastest rate for rising gas prices over a three-week span since the agency began tracking this data in 1990.
Gas prices have reached peaks never seen before, but that’s not the case for oil. The record high gas price was reached in the U.S. with a national average of $4.43 per gallon. The average price of a gallon of gas in San Diego County is $5.76. Gas prices...
ORLANDO, Fla. — After two weeks of surging gas prices, the cost at the pump finally dipped slightly in Florida over the weekend, AAA says. The average price for gasoline on Sunday was $4.35 per gallon after AAA officials said the state reached a new record-high average price of $4.38 per gallon on Friday.
rising gas prices, rising electric car salesPrecious Madubuike/Unsplash. From 2020 gas prices have seen drastic changes. An article on Alive, a news website, explains the fluctuation of gas prices. According to that article, gas prices were just over $1 during the lockdown caused by the pandemic. When the demand for gas increased, prices slowly began to rise. In May 2021, Colonial Pipeline suffered a ransomware attack which put the national average at $2.96. However, weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, The United States placed sanctions against Russia, gas Prices saw a dramatic increase, reaching $6 per gallon in some states. Additionally, the high prices are due to oil firms in The United States and other countries resisting over-production.
While gas prices are still higher than normal across the state of Florida, the average cost for a gallon of fuel is actually going down. AAA reported Monday that average cost is now $4.18 in the state, down 20 cents over a nine-day streak of declines. "The oil market remains...
UTICA — New York’s average gas price is up 18 cents from last week ($4.26), averaging $4.44 per gallon. Monday’s price was 76 cents higher than a month ago ($3.68), and $1.55 higher than March 14, 2021 ($2.89). New York’s average gas price is 12 cents higher than the national average.
Comments / 0