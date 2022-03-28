ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MDE names regional teachers of the year

By Samana Sheikh
WLNS
WLNS
 1 day ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Ten Michigan educators will have a new title!

The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) organizes the Teacher of the Year program.

The individuals selected have an opportunity to share teaching experiences as they work with Michigan Public Schools to create better educational tools for future generations.

The 2022-23 Regional Teachers of the Year are:

Region 1: Nanette Hanson , a first-grade teacher at Lemmer Elementary School in Escanaba Public Schools

Region 2: Kathryn Lamberies , an English, social studies, and reading teacher at Roscommon Middle School in Roscommon Area Public School District

Region 3: Bill Boerman , a STEM teacher at Holland Middle School in Holland Public School

Region 4: Dawn Perez , a business and technology teacher at Swan Valley High School in Swan Valley School District

Region 5: Karen Sleno , a mathematics teacher at Flushing Senior High School in Flushing Community Schools

Region 6: Ashleigh Lore , an elementary teacher at Delta Center Elementary School in Grand Ledge Public Schools

Region 7: Dustin Sayers, a social studies teacher at Schoolcraft Junior-Senior High School in Schoolcraft Community Schools

Region 8: Stacy Trosin, a science teacher at Pinckney Community High School in Pinckney Community Schools

Region 9: Jennifer Sepetys , a social studies teacher at West Bloomfield High School in West Bloomfield School District

Region 10: Carl Brownlee , a social studies teacher at Fisher Magnet Upper Academy in Detroit Public Schools Community District


Program expenses for Michigan’s teacher of the year are covered through a generous partnership with The Meemic Foundation .

For more information and photos of the new RTOYs, click here .

