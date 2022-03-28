ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Badgers spring football: six defensive players that could take the next step

By Matt Belz
 1 day ago

An overview of six players from Wisconsin's defense that could breakout this spring.

For Wisconsin Badgers football, each spring there are usually a handful of players on each side of the ball that string together strong practices and elevate their standing on the depth chart.

This spring will likely be no different. Defensively, the Badgers are replacing the bulk of their starters from a year ago, and with player turnover, comes a greater opportunity for young players to step up and fill the void.

One week into spring practice, let's look at six players that could be primed to take the next step this spring and earn a bigger role on Wisconsin's defense come next fall.

Darryl Peterson

A former three-star prospect out of Ohio, Darryl Peterson came to Wisconsin with plenty of fanfare after picking the Badgers over Alabama, Michigan, West Virginia, and others. After enrolling in the summer, it didn't take long for Peterson to flash. He was widely discussed in fall camp as a top performer and received practice reps with the second team at outside linebacker earlier than expected.

While he did redshirt a year ago, Peterson earned playing time in the Las Vegas Bowl, and he acquitted himself well in limited opportunities.

This spring, Noah Burks and Izayah Green-May are no longer in front of him on the depth chart, and Peterson is now a top contender at outside linebacker.

It would not be a shock to see Peterson put together a great spring and grab a starting spot.

Hunter Wohler

After winning back-to-back state championships and also earning Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year honors to close out his high school career, there was little doubt that Hunter Wohler would be an impact player for the Badgers at some point.

However, few expected him to see the field as much as he did last year.

Wohler earned playing time in all 13 games as a true freshman and recorded 17 tackles with three tackles for loss and one sack.

A fast and instinctive athlete, Wohler is one of three safeties in the mix for a starting spot next fall. While he is the youngest option, with John Torchio and Travian Blaylock entering their senior seasons, he might be the most talented.

Considering how much defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard loves to use three safeties situationally, there is little doubt that Wohler will see the field next year if healthy, but he could be an absolute difference maker next year if he does earn a starting spot.

Spencer Lytle

Another highly-rated recruit with offers from all over the country, Spencer Lytle, has had to overcome multiple injuries early in his career.

Now a junior, the staff has shifted Lytle to inside linebacker, and he could be poised for a larger role in the defense if he can remain healthy.

Lytle played in six games last year at outside linebacker, but his game may translate even better to inside, considering his ability to move well in space. Jim Leonhard had this to say about the position change for Lytle: "we knew he had the ability to do both, and we just feel like right now with where he is at and where that inside 'backer group is at, the best opportunity for him to compete is at inside."

That message seems to indicate that the staff feels like he can compete for a starting spot this spring, and based on his athletic ability I think that is possible.

James Thompson Jr.

One of the biggest defensive linemen on the roster, James Thompson Jr. is physically impressive at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds. Equally impressive, according to former Wisconsin lineman Matt Henningsen, has been Thompson's work in the weight room this past winter.

With Henningsen off to chase his NFL dream, James Thompson Jr. and Rodas Johnson are competing for a starting defensive end spot in Wisconsin's base 3-4 defense. While Johnson has the upper hand in terms of experience, after rotating in along the line heavily a year ago, Thompson Jr. should see plenty of snaps along the defensive line or the Badgers next fall.

If JTJ can put it all together this spring and further demonstrate that he is ready for an increased role, there is no telling how good he could be in the future.

Jordan Turner

The Badgers need multiple players to step up at the inside linebacker position this spring to replace Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn.

One of the top candidates to do just that has to be Jordan Turner, who made an impact when he played last year. Despite only playing in six games, Turner managed to lead all linebackers with two interceptions, and he also added six tackles.

While the competition is fierce for the two openings at inside linebacker, the fact that Turner flashed in limited opportunities a year ago should give him some confidence heading into the spring.

A former three-star linebacker with a wealth of Big Ten interest coming out of high school, Turner could be the next great Wisconsin inside linebacker if he continues to make plays and earns a starting nod in 2022.

TJ Bollers

Another heralded recruit coming out of high school, this spring is actually the second spring camp that TJ Bollers will compete in after he enrolled early last year.

The former four-star recruit out of Iowa brings a slightly different body type to the outside linebacker room, and that could provide him a path to playing time this year. At 251 pounds, he is one of the heavier outside linebackers on the roster, but he is incredibly agile for a player his size.

Last Friday, Jim Leonhard mentioned that Bollers was one of the primary players vying for playing time opposite Nick Herbig, and I would not be surprised to see him win the competition or at the very least have a role in a specific package.

Want to read more about the Badgers defense, catch up on our spring position previews below.

