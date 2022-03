We have more deals coming your way. This time, they come directly from Samsung.com, where you can get a new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for the same price as the Galaxy S22 Plus. First, you must head over to Samsung.com or click on the link to send you directly to the product’s landing page. Here, you can get a new Galaxy S22 Ultra unlocked or locked to the carrier of your choice for $350, so select the choice that works out best for your interests. After that, you will have to choose the 128GB storage variant, your favorite color option. The final step requires you to trade in up to two of your current devices, including mobile phones, tablets, and smartwatches, to score up to $900 trade-in credit. And that’s it.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO