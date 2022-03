You might be looking for a person that you feel you will be compatible with. You might be doing this by going out on the weekends, or you may even be using dating apps. However, one issue that you might have run into with this process is that you keep meeting people that are difficult to have conversations with. After dealing with this issue for a while, you may be looking for a way to avoid conversations that don't go any further than small talk. So, what do you do if you are looking to avoid conversations that don't lead anywhere? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

15 HOURS AGO