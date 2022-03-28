ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Tech/Apollo Prom & Graduation Will Resemble 2019 this Year

By Jay Caldwell
 1 day ago
Prom and graduation will look a lot like it used to look like before the pandemic for Tech and Apollo high schools in spring. St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie...

