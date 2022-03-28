ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Times Gazette

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWilmington College Board of Trustees Chair Richard Sidwell (left) places...

www.timesgazette.com

Times Gazette

50th radio-telethon

The 50th annual Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio-Telethon conducted by the Hillsboro and Greenfield Rotary Clubs for the benefit of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults will take place from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday. In Hillsboro, the event will be broadcast live from the Hillsboro Orpheum, were NCB and its...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Writing flourishes

This school year, Greenfield Middle School students are taking on a fundamental skill in a new way, and it’s paying off. Through the Ohio Writing Project (OWP) through Miami University, English teachers are learning better ways to guide students to not just being better writers, but to being confident and capable writers.
GREENFIELD, OH
Times Gazette

Campbell running for Highland Co. commissioner seat

Rainsboro resident Tara Matthews Campbell has announced her candidacy for Highland County commissioner that will be open at the end of the year after current commissioner Jeff Duncan announced he will not seek re-election. Campbell will be running as a Democrat in the May 3 primary against John D. Knauff.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Koogler 3rd at Rotary district speech contest

Hillsboro High School senior Abigail Koogler finished third Sunday at the Southwestern Ohio’s Rotary District 6670 Four-Way Test Speech Contest hosted by Wright State University. Koogler was the Hillsboro Rotary Club’s representative at the event. Each contestant gave their speech in two rounds held in front of various judges...
Times Gazette

Puckett passes architecture exam

McCarty Associates, LLC has announced that Dallas M. Puckett recently passed the Architecture Registration Exams to become a licensed architect in Ohio. Puckett joined the firm in 2020 and currently serves as a project architect for many of McCarty’s architectural projects. He graduated from Lynchburg-Clay High School in 2011, graduated from the University of Cincinnati’s DAAP program with a bachelor of science degree in architecture in 2015, and later received a master’s of architecture degree at Miami University in 2017. He worked in a co-op program at a number of Cincinnati architecture firms during his college years as well as one in Newport Beach, California. After graduation, he began his career at a large Cincinnati architectural firm and served as a project designer on numerous school building projects for four years.
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Gazette

HCCAO exploring recycling in Mowrystown

Recycling options are being explored in Mowrystown, according to Tara Campbell, deputy director at the Highland County Community Action Organization (HCCAO), at the Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. Campbell said they have continued to look at options for recycling in Mowrystown, but that it’s been a...
MOWRYSTOWN, OH
Times Gazette

Hillsboro M.S. announces PBIS students

Three students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders at Hillsboro Middle School. PBIS is a program implemented at the middle school with the expectations that students will learn, listen, show respect, stay safe, and solve problems. The students — Trenton Gulley, Landen...
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

MNB donates to Highland Co. YMCA

The Highland County YMCA is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the community’s health and well-being. Through the support and donations from Merchants National Bank to the YMCA’s annual campaign it is able to provide opportunities for families and individuals that need it the most. Pictured (l-r) are Sheri Smith, vice president, gead of commercial lending; Denise Fauber, vice president, branch administration/director of HR; and Bertha Hamilton, corporate secretary, who presented Highland County YMCA Executive Director Chris Tracy with a donation of $1,000 for the 2022 Annual Support Campaign.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Fairfield fills board vacancy

The Fairfield Local Board of Education has announced that Coreen Cockerill has been selected to fill a board position that came open when Shawn Willey resigned Dec. 31, 2021, due to work commitments. Jimmy Craycraft, the school board president, said the board made the appointment at its March 21 regular...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Times Gazette

Still learning, working at 80

WILMINGTON — A man who formerly worked in Hillsboro is proving it’s never too late to start something new — and there’s always more to accomplish. Jake Skinner, 80, started working at Airborne in 2011 after getting his airframe and powerplant license. Skinner has been involved in some form of mechanical work ever since he drove a petroleum truck for his dad in Adams County.
HILLSBORO, OH
Times Gazette

Greenfield zinc, phone upgrades, HHS rated No. 2

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
GREENFIELD, OH
Times Gazette

Randolph appointed Hillsboro Municipal Court judge

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday the appointment of William C. Randolph as the new judge of Hillsboro Municipal Court. Randolph, a Hillsboro resident, will assume office on April 18, 2022, and will take the seat formerly held by Judge David McKenna, who retired effective Oct. 31, 2022. McKenna’s term...
HILLSBORO, OH

