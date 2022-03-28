ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, OH

Americana Festival celebrating 50 years this year

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rqyej_0es8w4Bt00

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Centerville-Washington Township Americana Festival will be returning on Monday, July 4.

Community rallies together for man in motorcycle accident

According to the City of Centerville, the Americana Festival will be an expanded event featuring more live music, street vendors and family-friendly experiences.

Centerville said this year’s event celebrates 50 years of the festival.

“After the pandemic impacted the festival for the past two years and forced us to cut back on activities, we are excited to be back with a full festival. We are seeing great response from our vendors and sponsors and look forward to “Celebrating 50 Years of Americana” with the biggest and best festival ever. The Street Fair has been the heart and soul of the Americana Festival for 50 years, and we have really missed it,” Americana Festival Committee Executive Director Keith Weiskittle said.

ODOT crew involved in crash on I-70, 66th this year

Food and craft vendors are encouraged to register for the festival now.

For more information, visit the new Americana Festival website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
If you enjoy reading articles from
WDTN
WDTN

11K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow WDTN and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Austin Daily Herald

Gear Daddies to perform at this year ArtWorks Festival

Some familiar faces will be playing this year’s Austin ArtWorks Festival. The Gear Daddies will perform the seventh annual Schindler Celebration at the 2022 Austin ArtWorks Festival. The act was announced on Saturday night during the Austin Bruins hockey game. The Gear Daddies will play a free outdoor show...
AUSTIN, MN
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Apollo celebrates 50 years of FFA

The Apollo High School FFA Chapter hosted an open house Saturday, inviting current and former students and instructors to celebrate the program’s 50th anniversary at the school. Aaron Tucker, agriculture instructor, said the event was also to show community members the newly-renovated agriculture department. “It is the 50th year...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Centerville, OH
Sports
City
Washington Township, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Centerville, OH
VTDigger

Meals on Wheels celebrates 50 years

March 2022 marks fifty years since Meals on Wheels, the nation’s premier nutrition program for seniors, was funded. And for Vermont’s aging population, it has become a lifeline for many of our neighbors – a lifeline that begins with a bustle of activity around the state each morning.
CHARITIES
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Kure Beach celebrates 75 years

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY)– It was April 5, 1947 that the Town of Kure Beach became a municipality, marking 2022 as the 75th Anniversary. As a result, the Kure Beach Town Council has adopted a “Celebration Proclamation” that declares April 2022 as a month in which to honor and celebrate this 75th Anniversary milestone.
KURE BEACH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Americana#Live Music#Street Vendors#Odot
WSFA

Auburn restaurant celebrates 10 years

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The restaurant business is tough. To make it 10 years is downright impressive. A report from CNBC reveals 60% of new restaurants fail in the first year and nearly 80% don’t make it to five years. That’s why folks at The Hound in Auburn are celebrating this week.
AUBURN, AL
Click2Houston.com

Bayou City Art Festival is celebrating 50 years of supporting the local community

HOUSTON – Art is back with the return of Bayou City Art Festival to Memorial Park this weekend!. From the artists to parking and tickets, President of the Board, Mike Pede stopped by Houston Life to share what you need to know before you go. Plus, Featured Artist Daryl Thetford talked about the inspiration and process behind his art pieces.
HOUSTON, TX
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Celtic Festival returning this year

DAYTON — The United Irish of Dayton Celtic Festival is returning to downtown Dayton this year after being canceled last year due to COVID-19. The festival is scheduled to take place, rain or shine, July 29-31 at RiverScape MetroPark. Admission for the festival is free. It will feature continuous...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Springfield Masonic Community is Hiring!

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Tony Berardi, the President of the Springfield Masonic Community. He tells us more about the current open positions. *This segment is sponsored by the Ohio Masonic Home.*
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

PangeaKeto’s Chocolate Mousse

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Chef Matthew joins Sallie in the Virtual Living Dayton Kitchen with a great healthier dessert! Click here to learn more about PangeaKeto.
DAYTON, OH
The Guardian

Darling buds: books, music, theatre and more with spring in their hearts

Van Gogh painted Almond Blossom in 1890, the last year of his life, but even as he struggled with mental illness, the powerful colours of spring set his brush fizzing. Two years earlier, he had painted the fierce spring colours of Provence with intoxicated joy. Now he recaptures that happiness in a brilliant display of white blossoms studded like stars on to the smoother blue void of the sky. Even so, the blooms are sporadic and spaced apart, the branches of the tree green with lichen and moss. The spring is here but you can feel his pain and sadness among the new buds. Jonathan Jones.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Loudwire

Halestorm + The Pretty Reckless Book 2022 Summer Tour

Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless have booked a 2022 summer U.S. tour. The Warning and Lilith Czar will support the duo on select dates, making the lineup entirely made up of bands led by women. This isn't the first time Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless have hit the road together....
MUSIC
WDTN

WDTN

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy