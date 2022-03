March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. To raise awareness, more than 100 people showed up at the inaugural Colon Cancer Awareness Walk in Scissortail Park. “Anytime the population, the citizens of a nation come together and do a public display of unity, a public display of desire and hope, it makes me feel good and it brought back really good memories about the possibilities of this nation and this country,” Sen. George Young said.

