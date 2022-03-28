Arroyo Grande Warming Center open Monday night

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – A warming center in Arroyo Grande will be open Monday night from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. as rain is projected through the evening.

Adults seeking shelter from the weather conditions can utilize the center for overnight sleeping, according to Jorge Gonzales, Warming Center Operations Coordinator.

The Warming Center is located at the South County Regional Center at 800 W. Branch Street in Arroyo Grande.

Guests will be provided a safe and dry place to sleep as well as a hot meal, Gonzales said, adding that sleeping cots and bedding will be provided as available.

Guests are asked not to arrive before 5:30 p.m. and come no later than 8 p.m.

Once at the shelter, guests will not be allowed to re-enter if they choose to leave, and meals and services will only be provided to overnight guests.

While sobriety is not a condition for entry into the Warming Center, no drugs are alcohol are permitted on site, Gonzales said.

Families are permitted to stay at the center, and will have to undergo a mandatory 290 screening.

The center is offering transportation to the Warming Center from the following locations:

Pickup at Oceano duck pond at 5:15 p.m.

Pickup at Ramona Park at 5:25 p.m.

Pickup at Fin’s Restaurant at 5:35 p.m.

Pickup at St. Anthony’s at 5:45 p.m.

Pickup at the Outlet bus stop at 5:55 p.m.

Drop off at the regional center at 6:15 p.m.

On Tuesday morning, pick up and drop off transportation is available at the following locations:

Pickup at the regional center at 7:00 a.m.

Drop off at the outlet bus stop at 7:15 a.m.

Drop off at St. Anthony’s at 7:25 a.m.

Drop off at Finn’s Restaurant at 7:35 a.m.

Drop off at Ramona Park at 7:45 a.m.

Drop off at Oceano Duck Pond at 7:55 a.m.

The Warming Center may be activated on future dates if weather conditions include a 50% or greater chance of rain or temperatures at or below 38 degrees.

For up-to-date information about the Warming Center, call 805-202-3615 .

