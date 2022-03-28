ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

Arroyo Grande Warming Center open Monday night

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CARbd_0es8uqxk00

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – A warming center in Arroyo Grande will be open Monday night from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. as rain is projected through the evening.

Adults seeking shelter from the weather conditions can utilize the center for overnight sleeping, according to Jorge Gonzales, Warming Center Operations Coordinator.

The Warming Center is located at the South County Regional Center at 800 W. Branch Street in Arroyo Grande.

Guests will be provided a safe and dry place to sleep as well as a hot meal, Gonzales said, adding that sleeping cots and bedding will be provided as available.

Guests are asked not to arrive before 5:30 p.m. and come no later than 8 p.m.

Once at the shelter, guests will not be allowed to re-enter if they choose to leave, and meals and services will only be provided to overnight guests.

While sobriety is not a condition for entry into the Warming Center, no drugs are alcohol are permitted on site, Gonzales said.

Families are permitted to stay at the center, and will have to undergo a mandatory 290 screening.

The center is offering transportation to the Warming Center from the following locations:

  • Pickup at Oceano duck pond at 5:15 p.m.
  • Pickup at Ramona Park at 5:25 p.m.
  • Pickup at Fin’s Restaurant at 5:35 p.m.
  • Pickup at St. Anthony’s at 5:45 p.m.
  • Pickup at the Outlet bus stop at 5:55 p.m.
  • Drop off at the regional center at 6:15 p.m.

On Tuesday morning, pick up and drop off transportation is available at the following locations:

  • Pickup at the regional center at 7:00 a.m.
  • Drop off at the outlet bus stop at 7:15 a.m.
  • Drop off at St. Anthony’s at 7:25 a.m.
  • Drop off at Finn’s Restaurant at 7:35 a.m.
  • Drop off at Ramona Park at 7:45 a.m.
  • Drop off at Oceano Duck Pond at 7:55 a.m.

The Warming Center may be activated on future dates if weather conditions include a 50% or greater chance of rain or temperatures at or below 38 degrees.

For up-to-date information about the Warming Center, call 805-202-3615 .

The post Arroyo Grande Warming Center open Monday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Check out more stories from
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12

10K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
News Channel 3-12

Warm weather attracts gym goers at Minami Community Center

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Joseph Holicky loves playing basketball at this gym. "I love this gym I used to play this gym growing up it’s memorable," said facility specialist Holicky of the Santa Maria Rec and Parks Department. So he was especially excited when the city’s gym inside the MinamiCommunity Center re-opened for the first The post Warm weather attracts gym goers at Minami Community Center appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
97.5 WOKQ

Strafford County Warming Center to Close for Season

As the calendar turns to spring, the Warming Center of Strafford County will close on April 1. The center provided shelter to more homeless individuals this winter, as those staying at the Willand Pond homeless encampment on the Somersworth/Dover border were told to leave in November. The owner of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceano, CA
Arroyo Grande, CA
Health
Local
California Health
City
Arroyo Grande, CA
Local
California Government
Arroyo Grande, CA
Government
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The new COVID-19 variant is now in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The stealth Omicron COVID-19 variant is already present in the Central Valley, according to local health departments. So far, the health department in Fresno County recorded 28 Omicron BA.2 cases and Madera County reported four cases. “There is good news and potentially bad news here,” said Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#The Warming Center
KGET

Arrest made in huge southwest Bakersfield fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters say an arrest has been made in connection with Saturday’s massive blaze in southwest Bakersfield, and the alleged arsonist is also suspected of setting two other fires. Marty Sias, 29, was arrested Sunday morning at Independence High School after setting two more fires and booked on suspicion of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
KIX 105.7

Hundreds Attend Heckart Community Center Grand Opening

The Heckart Community Center is now officially open, after a dedication ceremony and ribbon-cutting were held Friday morning, with hundreds of people attending the event. The dedication ceremony was held in the gym, with numerous speeches by local dignitaries, followed by the ribbon-cutting ceremony inside the front entrance. Rain was a constant presence all day, outside the center, but the mood was warm and cheery inside.
SEDALIA, MO
News Channel 3-12

Central Coast Rescue Mission expands services to women

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Central Coast Rescue Mission (CCRM) just purchased a second property to expand its services to those in need. For years, the mission has served men struggling with hunger, homelessness and addiction. "For the past 23 years we’ve served men in our life Recovery Program," said director Chris Rutledge of the The post Central Coast Rescue Mission expands services to women appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Community Impact Phoenix

Late-night restaurant near ASU to hold grand opening March 25

Society by Evo, restaurant and bar, will host its grand opening March 25 at 920 E. University Drive, Ste. 204, Tempe. The restaurant is an approximate two-minute drive from Arizona State University's Tempe campus and will serve food until 1:30 a.m. 480-550-7801. https://societybyevo.com. REPORTER, Chandler/PHX METRO. Katelyn joined Community Impact...
TEMPE, AZ
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Public Health to scale down mobile COVID-19 vaccination program

After over a year of providing thousands of COVID-19 vaccines to Santa Barbara County residents, the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health will be scaling down its mobile vaccine program at the end of the month. The post Santa Barbara County Public Health to scale down mobile COVID-19 vaccination program appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KRQE News 13

Barelas neighborhood to see $5 million makeover

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Big plans are in the works for Albuquerque’s Barelas neighborhood. Keith Romero is the president of the Barelas Community Coalition and for the first time is revealing plans for the Barelas Great Blocks Project which will give 4th St. a $5 million makeover from Avenida Cesar Chavez to downtown. “Barelas is the oldest […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy