(The Center Square) – Gas prices are higher than usual in Arizona, and consumers think the problem will worsen. The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Arizona as of March 29 was $4.693, according to AAA. That rate is the seventh most expensive nationally. And an Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights shows that consumers don’t think this is the worst it will get.

TRAFFIC ・ 9 HOURS AGO