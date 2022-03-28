ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pink Floyd, the Kansas zoo fugitive flamingo, seen on the Texas coast

By Priscilla Aguirre
 1 day ago
A fugitive flamingo that escaped a Kansas zoo over a decade ago was spotted on the Texas coast on March 10, according to officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.  (David Foreman)

A fugitive flamingo that escaped a Kansas zoo over a decade ago was spotted on the Texas coast on March 10, according to officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department . TPWD stated in a post that the flamingo, Pink Floyd, was spotted at Rhodes Point in Cox Bay near Port Lavaca in early March.

"Looks like Pink Floyd has returned from the 'dark side of the moon'," TPWD wrote in its post on Friday, March 25.

Pink Floyd fled the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas, in 2005. Since Pink Floyd flew the coop, it has reportedly been seen in Arkansas, Louisiana, and even Wisconsin. TPWD stated the flamingo has been seen on the Texas coast for several years.

Flamingos are not native to the US, appearing only occasionally in Florida thousands of miles away.

According to a report from an earlier sighting in the Kansas City Star , Pink Floyd began its life in Tanzania. The flamingo moved to South Africa before being shipped to the US as one of 40 sent to Kansas in 2003, where a flamingo exhibit opened to the public the following year.

