Bend, OR

Central Oregon Health Council names new executive director

 1 day ago

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Central Oregon Health Council announced Monday that Carmen Madrid has been named executive director of the health care nonprofit, which is dedicated to improving health care delivery and outcomes in the region while reducing costs by bringing community partners to the table to execute a five-year...

Bend, OR
