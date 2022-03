Bank of America crypto strategist Alkesh Shah thinks digital assets aren’t headed in the direction envisioned by Bitcoin (BTC) creator Satoshi Nakamoto. In a new webinar hosted by the Columbia Business School, the Bank of America head of global cryptocurrency and digital asset strategy explains that Satoshi created BTC in reaction to the 2008 financial crisis with the belief that everything should be decentralized and anonymous.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO