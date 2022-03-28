ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

U.N. to Explore Possibility of Humanitarian Truce in Ukraine

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he has directed the world...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Reuters

On the Ukraine refugee crisis, watch Canada

TORONTO, March 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Canada offers Western countries a path towards handling the fallout from the Ukraine refugee crisis. The country that claims to be the world’s second-largest Ukrainian diaspora has taken a firm stance by offering assistance to those fleeing war after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. If Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s policies prove successful, the country could pave the way for others to follow.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian and Ukrainian negotiators poisoned during peace talks

Two Ukrainian negotiators and a Russian businessman assisting in the negotiations with Russia were intentionally poisoned during a round of peace talks at the start of this month, a report first revealed Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, Ukrainian lawmaker Rustem Umerov and another member of...
WORLD
The Week

U.N. chief says nuclear conflict is 'now back within the realm of possibility'

The United Nations' secretary-general has warned the prospect of a nuclear conflict is now "within the realm of possibility" amid the war in Ukraine. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres spoke at a briefing on Monday about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which he said is only "getting worse." The country is "on fire" and "being decimated before the eyes of the world," and the "impact on civilians is reaching terrifying proportions," he said.
MILITARY
Chicago Sun-Times

Will old Christian prophecy protect Ukraine?

It’s a holy card held close to the Ukrainian vest. As Russia wages war in Ukraine and lowers its Iron Curtain, a Christian legend has been resurrected. Now that a massive Russian tank convoy is close to the country’s capital city of Kyiv, an ancient religious prediction has surfaced.
CHICAGO, IL
US News and World Report

U.S. Urges China and Russia to Send Strong Message to North Korea After Missile Launch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China and Russia should tell North Korea to avoid more "provocations" after it resumed intercontinental ballistic missile testing this week, U.S. State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday. "China and Russia should send a strong message to (North Korea) to refrain from additional provocations," Porter told...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Sean Penn steps out in Poland as star's charity agrees deal to supply aid to Ukrainian refugees fleeing war-torn country amid horrific Russian invasion

Sean Penn's charity has agreed a deal with Mayor of Krakow Jacek Majchrowski to supply aid to Ukrainian refugees as they continue to escape the war-torn country. The actor and director, 61, has been filming a VICE documentary on Russia's invasion of Ukraine in recent months and, after a brief return to Los Angeles this month, he stepped out in Krakow, Poland today to announce his plans.
CHARITIES
The Conversation U.S.

Ukrainian refugees are welcomed with open arms – not so with people fleeing other war-torn countries

Across Europe, countries are preparing for the 4 million to 7 million Ukrainian refugees who will likely flee the Russian invasion of their country. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke for many European leaders when she proclaimed, “Everyone who has to flee Putin’s bombs will be welcomed with open arms.” Some European commentators on Western media have described Ukrainian refugees as being “civilized,” “middle class” and “prosperous,” and different from those from “third world nations.” A few European politicians have also stressed that Ukrainian refugees are qualitatively superior by virtue of their race and religion to those from countries in...
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

Biden heads to Europe amid pressure to ramp up support for Ukraine

BRUSSELS — President Joe Biden heads to Europe on Wednesday under increasing pressure at home and abroad to do more to aid Ukraine, as he tries to walk a fine line between providing support and deterring Russia while avoiding further escalation. Biden is scheduled to attend a last-minute emergency...
POTUS
US News and World Report

AP FACT CHECK: Trump Distorts Obama-Biden Aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Casting himself as tough on Russia, former President Donald Trump lowballed the amount of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine during the Obama-Biden administration and claimed that only he himself in recent history didn’t face a Russian invasion of another country. Not true. Trump's vice...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

‘A very big secret’: Boat crews link alleged Putin superyacht to Russian tycoons’ other vessels

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A superyacht that Kremlin opponents claim secretly belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin shared the same construction manager and European crew members as several other yachts owned by Russian tycoons that Western governments have either seized or targeted with sanctions, an investigation by RFE/RL has found.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

