Henrico County, VA

Person in parking lot injured after shootout at Henrico shopping center

By NBC12 Newsroom
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are currently investigating a shootout that happened at a shopping center in Henrico’s east end. Police say before 11:50 a.m., they were called to the 4500 block of S. Laburnum...

