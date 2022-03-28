Person in parking lot injured after shootout at Henrico shopping center

SAN ANGELO, TX- The woman who was run over by a charter bus in the parking lot of the Wendy's Restaurant in North San Angelo has been identified and is in serious condition.
Last week, a tour bus ran over the legs of a woman in the Wendy’s parking lot on North Bryant Boulevard. The woman has been identified as Kila Cage.
Cage’s sister, Lana McCleery, said Cage has a compound fracture in her right leg and a crushed left leg. Cage also cannot move some of her toes.
According to McCleery, the bus had just dropped off individuals at the bus stop and was getting food from Wendy’s restaurant. …
Comments / 0