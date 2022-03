AUSTIN, Texas — When it was over, Corey Conners retreated to the driving range in an effort to lick his wounds a little. It’s probably where he’s most comfortable. The Canadian has always carried a big stick on the PGA Tour—he’s currently eighth in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee this season, the same spot he finished the last campaign—but he’s focused plenty of his energy on honing his short game. During the semifinals at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Sunday, that short game failed him a bit at a crucial juncture of an even match.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO