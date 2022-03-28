ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, IN

Courts: Steuben court waiting for mental health reports on alleged Lake James killer

By Jamie Duffy
 1 day ago

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) It was a death that shocked the small lake community when 82-year-old Wilma Ball was found stabbed to death in her Lake James home.

Matthew Hoover, 29, was charged with her stabbing after DNA analysis tied him to a beer can found on a nightstand next to Ball’s bed, where she was found face down covered in blood on June 23 of last year at 12:44 p.m.  Hoover was charged with murder, rape while armed with a deadly weapon, burglary and abuse of a corpse on Aug. 4.

Monday, the Steuben County Circuit Court hoped to hear a competency evaluation and another mental health report determining insanity or incompetency by two psych doctors from the Bowen Center, Steuben prosecutor Jeremy Musser said Monday morning.

“It doesn’t appear we’ve received the reports from mental health professionals,” Musser told WANE 15 earlier Monday.

Since the reports weren’t available, new court dates were set. On Aug. 22, there will be a final pre-trial conference with a jury trial set for Sept. 12-16, according to the circuit court office.

Detectives were led to Hoover by his brother, a neighbor of Ball’s. Hoover was living with him, but had quit his job and left the area the day after Ball’s death, court documens said. Hoover stole his parents’ truck, drove to Yorktown, then left the truck there and walked to Anderson looking for his father. When he arrived, Hoover was dehydrated and his father took him to a doctor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Ev8n_0es8sUx800
Matthew Hoover is led into Steuben County court on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (Mike Marturello, KPC Media Group)

Hoover told detectives he worked as a CNA and on his days off, he consumed a case of beer over two days and played video games like Mass Effect, Godzilla and Mortal Kombat.

When police cornered him in Yorktown at his mother’s home, there were scatches on his arms that were nearly healed. He said he got the scratches when he walked from Yorktown to Anderson.

Ball was a former home economics teacher, the mother of two children and two stepchildren. She was stabbed twice in the neck – one wound was 1.5 inches deep, the other 3 inches deep. She also suffered a nose fracture, blows to the left side of her face, her left chest and both ears and lower lip. Police suspected she was sexually assaulted, court documents said.

Steuben County sheriff’s deputies reported finding a garage screen window cut or torn and two men’s socks close to that window. The socks had pet hair on them and Ball didn’t have any pets, court documents said.

Hoover apparently denied killing Ball,, but apparently admitted it to a detective, Musser said last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r7fUa_0es8sUx800
Matthew Hoover
FORT WAYNE, IN
